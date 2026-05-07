Kim Petras and Porches have teamed up for the dreamy, petrol station-hopping ‘Jeep’
The fifth preview of forthcoming album 'Detour' arrives via BunHead Records.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The fifth preview of forthcoming album 'Detour' arrives via BunHead Records.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Rosa Walton leaves behind the synth-pop world of Let's Eat Grandma to embrace guitars, gut feelings and a surprisingly wholesome recording process on her debut solo album, 'Tell Me It's A Dream'.
The independent songwriter unveils her first record, due in September.
The London five-piece share their 'Bear Hunt' video and confirm European tour plans.