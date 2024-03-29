Master Peace has teamed up with Princess Superstar for a new remix.

Following up on his recent debut album, ‘How To Make A Master Peace’, the new version of ‘I Might Be Fake’ – titled ‘I Might Be A Fake-Arrr’, is streaming now.

Master Peace is set to head out on the festival circuit this summer, with appearances at Live at Leeds, End of the Road, Boardmasters and Meltdown festival, as well as European festivals Dauwpop, Vestrock, Metropolink, Rocco del Scklacko, Taubertal Open Air, Frequency, Poplar, Radar and Reeperbahn.

You can check out ‘I Might Be A Fake-Arrr’ below.