mxmtoon has released a new reworked single, ‘the idea of you (revisited)’: “I always felt that song had so much potential to feel bigger”

mxmtoon has released a new single, ‘the idea of you (revisited)‘.

The track’s a cut from ‘plum blossom (revisited)’, a reconsideration of some of her early songs due on 10th November.

“When I was first deciding to do ‘plum blossom (revisited),’ one of the songs I was most excited about revisiting was ‘the idea of you,’” mxmtoon says of the track. “I always felt that song had so much potential to feel bigger than I could make it when I was 17 and I’m so glad I was able to make that happen on the revisited version. So much of the lyricism still rings true to me as an adult, so it’s so fun to have this version that still thematically feels relevant to me but is so much more sonically exciting! I’m so stoked for people to hear this one and hope they feel as much joy listening to it as I do.”

She also has a tour coming up, which will visit:

NOVEMBER

27 – Omeara – London, UK

DECEMBER

6 – Barboza – Seattle, WA

8 – Cafe du Nord – San Francisco, CA

9 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

12 – SPACE – Evanston, IL

14 – The Red Room @ Cafe 939 – Boston, MA

15 – Roulette – Brooklyn, NY

The EP’s tracklisting reads: