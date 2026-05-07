My New Band Believe have gone seafaring for their new ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ video
Cameron Picton's post-black midi group share Japan-shot clip and reveal venue upgrades.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Cameron Picton's post-black midi group share Japan-shot clip and reveal venue upgrades.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The dates in full read:
MAY
6 Common Ground, Oxford, UK (workshop show) (Sold Out)
23 Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels, Belgium
28 Elsewhere (Zone One), Brooklyn, NY, US
29 First Unitarian Church, Philadelphia, PA, US
30 Mercury Lounge, New York, NY, US (Sold Out)
JUNE
1 Tubbys, Kingston, NY, US (Sold Out)
2 The Drake, Amherst, MA, US
3 Sotterenea, Montreal, QC, Canada
5 Monarch (Early Show), Toronto, ON, Canada (Sold Out)
5 Monarch (Late Show), Toronto, ON, Canada (Sold Out)
6 Lager House, Detroit, MI, US
7 Constellation, Chicago, IL, US (Sold Out)
JULY
19 Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK (Rough Trade 50 w/caroline)
AUGUST
6 Haldern Pop Festival, Haldern, Germany
7 AFF Festival, Genk, Belgium
8 Haldern Pop Festival, Haldern, Germany
13 Way Out West Festival, Gothenburg, Sweden
15 Maifeld Derby Festival, Mannheim, Germany
21-23 Green Man Festival, Bannau Brycheiniog, UK
27 Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA, US
28 Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA, US
30 The Starlet Room, Sacramento, CA, US
31 Polaris Hall, Portland, OR, US
SEPTEMBER
1 Barboza, Seattle, WA, US
2 The Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC, Canada
4-6 Sound and Gravity Festival, Chicago, IL, US
OCTOBER
7 Cinetol, Amsterdam, Netherlands (Sold Out)
11 Stengade, Copenhagen, Denmark
13 Stubnitz, Hamburg, Germany
14 Venue TBA, Berlin, Germany
15 Malostranska Beseda, Prague, Czech Republic
17 Trix, Antwerp, Belgium
19 La Maroquinerie, Paris, France (Venue Upgrade)
22 Cluny 2, Newcastle, UK
23 Cabaret Voltaire, Edinburgh, UK
26 District, Liverpool, UK
27 The Globe, Cardiff, UK
28 Concorde 2, Brighton, UK
31 Mucho Flow Festival, Guimaraes, Spain
NOVEMBER
2 Cadavra, Madrid, Spain (Sold Out)
3 Paral.el.club, Barcelona, Spain (Sold Out)
4 Arci Bellezza, Milan, Italy
5 Spazio 211, Turin, Italy
The singer-songwriter will appear as musical guest on Saturday Night Live UK this weekend.
Magdalena Bay, Rico Nasty and Annie DiRusso are confirmed as support across the run.
Sophia Stel joins main stage as Next Stage line-up is completed for Poznań event.