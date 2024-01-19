Nell Mescal is kicking off 2024 with another brilliant brand new track, ‘Killing Time’

Dork cover star and Hype List 2024 inductee Nell Mescal is kicking off her 2024 with a brand new track and news of a debut EP.

Titled ‘Killing Time’, the fresh track was debuted on BBC Radio 1 last night. “It’s a song written about looking back on a relationship and wondering if the other person was just as invested or just killing time” explains Nell.

The EP, ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’, will arrive on 3rd May via LAB Records.

“’Can I Miss it for a Minute?’ is a concept EP written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories” explains Nell. “Each song tells a part of the same story with a beginning, middle and an end. Some songs written in the moment and some written in retrospect. It talks about my life and how I deal with experiences that have shaped me. Most importantly I think it’s about moving on from things that used to have a hold on me.”

You can check out ‘Killing Time’ below.