Nell Mescal has shared a debut EP teaser single about navigating relationships – check out ‘Warm Body’

Recent Dork cover star and Hype List 2024 inductee Nell Mescal has released a new single.

‘Warm Body’ follows on from her recent drop ‘Killing Time’, with both taken from her upcoming debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’, due on 3rd May via LAB Records.

It’s “a song about struggling to move on from past situations and how that affects making new relationships,” she explains. “It’s about growing up and navigating relationships with the worry that the people you love will leave you.”

“’Can I Miss it for a Minute?’ is a concept EP written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories,” Nell adds. “Each song tells a part of the same story with a beginning, middle and an end. Some songs written in the moment and some written in retrospect. It talks about my life and how I deal with experiences that have shaped me. Most importantly I think it’s about moving on from things that used to have a hold on me.”

Check out the new single below.