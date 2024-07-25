overpass have released their infatuated new single ‘Like No Other’, from upcoming EP ‘Dependent’

overpass have announced their new single ‘Like No Other’, alongside details of their upcoming EP ‘Dependent’.

The Birmingham-based band’s new song is about falling in love. “‘Like No Other’ captures the magical moment when you realise you’ve met someone truly unique, even if the love isn’t returned,” they explain.

“It’s about that overwhelming rush of emotions and the sense of finding a connection unlike any other, alongside the bittersweet ache of unrequited love. Through this song, I wanted to convey the depth and intensity of falling for someone who feels like they were meant just for you, even when your feelings aren’t reciprocated.”

Of the EP, due in November, they add: “Dependent is a journey of growing up and figuring things out. It’s about finding where we fit in the world, with songs that dive into deep, introspective moments and the challenges of understanding ourselves. These songs capture the highs and lows of young adulthood and the lessons learned along the way.

“As our second EP, Dependent pushes our sonic boundaries and offers something fresh for our fans. The production process was an evolution for us, our second time recording multiple tracks in a single session and experimenting more than ever. This new approach allowed us to refine our sound and reflect where we are as a band in 2024, and we couldn’t be more excited to get it out into the world.”

The announcement follows the release of overpass’ debut EP ‘From the Night’ in February 2024.

Catch overpass live at the following:

JULY

25 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham SOLD OUT

26 Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

AUGUST

2 Y-Not, Derbyshire

12 The Hundred, Birmingham

SEPTEMBER

28 Gathering Sounds, Stockton

OCTOBER

5 Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester

26 London Calling, Amsterdam