Pale Waves have dropped new ‘Smitten’ breakup single ‘Glasgow’

Pale Waves have released a new single, ‘Glasgow’.

Fresh after making their not-so-secret comeback at Dork’s Night Out earlier this year, it follows on from ‘Perfume’, with both taken from their upcoming full-length ‘Smitten’, which will follow on 20th September via Dirty Hit.

Speaking about the new track, Heather Baron-Gracie explains: “Glasgow is my favourite from ‘Smitten’. It’s about leaving someone because you know it’s no good for either of you anymore. It somehow breaks my heart but also makes me feel so euphoric at the same time.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER

03 – Norwich, England – The Waterfront

04 – Liverpool, England – O2 Academy Liverpool

05 – Manchester, England – Neighbourhood Festival

06 – Nottingham, England – Rock City

08 – Brighton, England – CHALK

09 – Bristol, England – O2 Academy Bristol

10 – Sheffield, England – Foundry

11 – Dundee, Scotland – Fat Sams

13 – Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3

14 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Boiler Shop

15 – Birmingham, England – O2 Institute

The album was written between the US and UK over a two year period. Heather shares: “I found myself writing about not just a certain time period, but my whole life, from years ago. When I fall in love, I fall deep, and it’s interesting to me that you can feel so fascinated and smitten with someone and then they can become a total stranger. So I feel like Smitten really summarised perfectly what I felt for others at a certain point.”

The track listing for ‘Smitten’ reads:

1 – Glasgow

2 – Not a Love Song

3 – Gravity

4 – Thinking About You

5 – Perfume

6 – Last Train Home

7 – Kiss Me Again

8 – Miss America

9 – Hate to Hurt You

10 – Seeing Stars

11 – Imagination

12 – Slow