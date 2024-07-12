Pale Waves have dropped new ‘Smitten’ breakup single ‘Glasgow’

Pale Waves have released a new single, ‘Glasgow’.
Fresh after making their not-so-secret comeback at Dork’s Night Out earlier this year, it follows on from ‘Perfume’, with both taken from their upcoming full-length ‘Smitten’, which will follow on 20th September via Dirty Hit.
Speaking about the new track, Heather Baron-Gracie explains: “Glasgow is my favourite from ‘Smitten’. It’s about leaving someone because you know it’s no good for either of you anymore. It somehow breaks my heart but also makes me feel so euphoric at the same time.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
OCTOBER
03 – Norwich, England – The Waterfront
04 – Liverpool, England – O2 Academy Liverpool
05 – Manchester, England – Neighbourhood Festival
06 – Nottingham, England – Rock City
08 – Brighton, England – CHALK
09 – Bristol, England – O2 Academy Bristol
10 – Sheffield, England – Foundry
11 – Dundee, Scotland – Fat Sams
13 – Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3
14 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Boiler Shop
15 – Birmingham, England – O2 Institute
The album was written between the US and UK over a two year period. Heather shares: “I found myself writing about not just a certain time period, but my whole life, from years ago. When I fall in love, I fall deep, and it’s interesting to me that you can feel so fascinated and smitten with someone and then they can become a total stranger. So I feel like Smitten really summarised perfectly what I felt for others at a certain point.”
The track listing for ‘Smitten’ reads:
1 – Glasgow
2 – Not a Love Song
3 – Gravity
4 – Thinking About You
5 – Perfume
6 – Last Train Home
7 – Kiss Me Again
8 – Miss America
9 – Hate to Hurt You
10 – Seeing Stars
11 – Imagination
12 – Slow