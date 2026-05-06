Personal Trainer have announced their third album ‘Human Assholes’ for September
First single 'Punch Drunk Love' is also shared as the Dutch group plot an autumn tour.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
First single 'Punch Drunk Love' is also shared as the Dutch group plot an autumn tour.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
A run of headline shows and festival slots across the UK and Europe has also been confirmed, taking in a stop at London's Scala. The dates in full read:
JULY
17 Kneistival, Knokke-Heist, Belgium
25 Rock Olmen, Balen, Belgium
AUGUST
27-30 Into The Great Wide Open, Netherlands
SEPTEMBER
12 Backyard Festival, Merksplas, Belgium
18 Carré, Amsterdam, Netherlands
OCTOBER
20 Scala, London, UK
22 Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK
23 Boia Festival, St Davids, UK
24 Thekla, Bristol, UK
27 Cactus Club, Bruges, Belgium
28 Trix, Antwerp, Belgium
29 Club AFF, Hasselt, Belgium
On their fourth album 'Dancing On The Wall', MUNA step into a darker, sweat-soaked world where queer desire, apocalypse anxiety and theatrical self-awareness collide.
Trio share title track and confirm follow-up to 'Access All Areas'
London outfit Modern Woman introduce their debut album, combining literary songwriting with a mix of post-punk energy and folk traditions.