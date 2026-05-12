Pixies are celebrating 40 years with a remastered reissue of ‘Complete B-Sides: 1988-97’
Remastered 4AD-era collection gets first vinyl pressing with bonus live side.
Pixies have announced a remastered reissue of ‘Complete B-Sides: 1988-97’, arriving on 26th June via 4AD.
Originally released on CD in 2001 during the band’s hiatus, the collection gathered together 19 b-sides from Pixies’ classic 4AD era between 1988 and 1991, including favourites such as ‘Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)’, ‘Into The White’, ‘Bailey’s Walk’ and ‘The Thing’.
The new edition has been remastered from the original analogue tapes by Kevin Vanbergen and will also mark the first time the compilation has been officially pressed on vinyl, with double black and double clear LP editions alongside a double CD release.
The reissue also expands the original tracklist with a fourth side of bonus live recordings, featuring six tracks taken from later Pixies single releases including 1997’s ‘Debaser’ reissue.
The artwork has been redesigned by longtime collaborator Chris Bigg using previously unused images from Simon Larbalestier’s archive. The release has been created alongside the band’s recent ‘Live at the BBC’ reissue in tribute to late visual director Vaughan Oliver.
‘Complete B-Sides: 1988-97’ lands as Pixies continue celebrating their 40th anniversary.
Originally released on CD in 2001 during the band’s hiatus, the collection gathered together 19 b-sides from Pixies’ classic 4AD era between 1988 and 1991, including favourites such as ‘Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)’, ‘Into The White’, ‘Bailey’s Walk’ and ‘The Thing’.
The new edition has been remastered from the original analogue tapes by Kevin Vanbergen and will also mark the first time the compilation has been officially pressed on vinyl, with double black and double clear LP editions alongside a double CD release.
The reissue also expands the original tracklist with a fourth side of bonus live recordings, featuring six tracks taken from later Pixies single releases including 1997’s ‘Debaser’ reissue.
The artwork has been redesigned by longtime collaborator Chris Bigg using previously unused images from Simon Larbalestier’s archive. The release has been created alongside the band’s recent ‘Live at the BBC’ reissue in tribute to late visual director Vaughan Oliver.
‘Complete B-Sides: 1988-97’ lands as Pixies continue celebrating their 40th anniversary.
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