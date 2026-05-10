Dublin trio Really Good Time
have announced their debut album, 'Affirmations'.
The record is due for release on 7th August, with the band also sharing new single 'Do It'
alongside a video directed by Sophie O'Donovan.
The new track follows previous singles 'Shit One
' and 'Bob Dylan Was On Pawn Stars in 2010', and arrives after a breakout year for the band that included appearances at SXSW, The Great Escape
and Other Voices, as well as shows with Franz Ferdinand, The Murder Capital and Gurriers.
Speaking about 'Do It', frontperson Wastefellow
explains: "'Do It' is a song about impossible tasks. It's about trying to do everything you have been told to do in life, and never achieving what was promised."
"The goalposts have shifted, no, that isn't how you do it."
On the album itself, the band say: "'Affirmations' is a collection of songs about turning inwards when this fresh hell becomes too much to process."
They continue: "It's easy to look at the horrors unfolding around the world right now and just switch off, give in to your own powerlessness and say 'fuck it, it's all fucked anyway'. That feeling must be spat out and rejected."
Really Good Time are set to play a run of UK and European dates across the coming months.
MAY
9 King Tut's
, Glasgow
10 Amped, Huddersfield
12 The Sebright Arms
, London
13 The Croft
, Bristol
14 The Great Escape, Brighton
29 Éalú Le Grá, Galway
MAY / JUNE
31 Eupen Musik Marathon
, Eupen
AUGUST
30 Collins Barracks
, Dublin (with Super Furry Animals and Baxter Dury)