Rudimental have shared their new single ‘Bring Me Joy’, featuring Karen Harding

Rudimental have released their new single ‘Bring Me Joy’ featuring Karen Harding.

This latest track arrives hot on the heels of their gold-certified ‘Alibi’ with Ella Henderson and the platinum hit ‘Dancing Is Healing’ with Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry.

Alongside their new music, Rudimental are gearing up for a busy summer of live performances. They recently graced stages at major events such as Parklife and BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and are set to continue with a B2B set with Todd Edwards at Glastonbury and a DJ set at Defected @ Ushuaia in Ibiza.

The dates in full read:

JUNE

28-30 Glastonbury, Somerset, UK

JULY

2 Defected @ Ushuaia, Ibiza, Spain

5 Rampage Festival, Antwerp, Belgium

6 Port Elliot Festival, Cornwall, UK

7 F1 Festival, Silverstone, UK

AUGUST

3 Let It Roll Festival, Czech Republic

9 Lakefest, Ledbury, UK

10 Heitere Open Air, Switzerland