Sea Girls battle the burn out with their new single, ‘Weekends & Workdays’

Sea Girls will be the main support with Louis Tomlinson at his London O2 Arena show on 17th November.
Photo credit: Blacksocks

Sea Girls have released their latest single ‘Weekends & Workdays’ under their new label, Alt. Records, in collaboration with Believe.

The song was produced by up-and-coming creative duo The Nocturns, known for their work with artists like Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb and Lauv. Accompanying the single is a video filmed in Margate, which had an unexpected appearance from John Lydon due to a rain-soaked encounter.

Frontman Henry Camamile shares the song’s message, stating, “‘Keep your head up’ is both words of encouragement and maybe a choice we don’t really have. The songs is about someone being told take a break, enjoy life, don’t get ground down and ‘have your weekends’ by a friend. Keep your head up and keep going! People burning out in the modern day against the backdrop of 24hour social media, online scams and growing global instability.”

Sea Girls will be the main support with Louis Tomlinson at his London O2 Arena show on 17th November.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Spector have released their upbeat new single, 'Another Life': "We must be getting old because we left the acoustic guitar in"
Music News
Humour have announced a new EP with an early teaser inspired by a 19th century rubber baron - check out 'Big Money'
Music News
Alex Lahey has announced a new deluxe album with bonus single 'Newsreader'
READ MORE