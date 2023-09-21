Sea Girls battle the burn out with their new single, ‘Weekends & Workdays’

Sea Girls have released their latest single ‘Weekends & Workdays’ under their new label, Alt. Records, in collaboration with Believe.

The song was produced by up-and-coming creative duo The Nocturns, known for their work with artists like Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb and Lauv. Accompanying the single is a video filmed in Margate, which had an unexpected appearance from John Lydon due to a rain-soaked encounter.

Frontman Henry Camamile shares the song’s message, stating, “‘Keep your head up’ is both words of encouragement and maybe a choice we don’t really have. The songs is about someone being told take a break, enjoy life, don’t get ground down and ‘have your weekends’ by a friend. Keep your head up and keep going! People burning out in the modern day against the backdrop of 24hour social media, online scams and growing global instability.”

Sea Girls will be the main support with Louis Tomlinson at his London O2 Arena show on 17th November.