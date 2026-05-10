Static Dress have confirmed a new run of sweatbox-sized ‘Panic Room’ shows
The 'Panic Room V4' run follows new album 'injury episode'.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The 'Panic Room V4' run follows new album 'injury episode'.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Static Dress have announced a new run of intimate UK ‘Panic Room V4’ shows.
The dates will take place in Glasgow, Liverpool and London this June, following the release of the band’s upcoming new album, 'injury episode', which arrives on 29th May via Sumerian Records.
Presented by Outbreak in association with Rough Trade, the shows continue Static Dress’ long-running ‘Panic Room’ series, with the band set to perform in venues with capacities under 250 people.
The newly announced dates follow the band’s recent sold-out ‘A Live Death Display’ performances and short film screenings in London, Leeds, New York and Los Angeles.
JUNE
3 Audio, Glasgow
4 Kazimer Stockroom, Liverpool
5 The Black Heart, London
Described by the band as their most “human” record to date, 'injury episode' is also the first full-length project to feature musical contributions from every member of the band: Olli Appleyard, Vin Weight, George Holding and Sam Ogden.
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