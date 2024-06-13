Baby Queen, Siobhan Winifred, Nina Nesbitt and more join Steve Nicks BST Hyde Park show

Stevie Nicks is set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Friday 12th July, with a newly announced line-up of artists joining her for the event.

The day’s festivities will feature performances from Baby Queen, Nina Nesbitt, Siobhan Winifred, CATTY, Talia Rae, Stevie Bill, and Nina Versyp, alongside previously confirmed special guests Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi, and Paris Paloma.

Stevie Nicks expressed her enthusiasm about returning to London for the performance, stating, “Anything that draws me back to London — and therefore to England — fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true…”