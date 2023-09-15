Sugababes have released the first single from their upcoming new album – check out ‘When The Rain Comes’

Sugababes are back with a new single, ‘When The Rain Comes’.

The track lands 10 years after their single ‘Flatline’, arriving ahead of their sold out show at London’s O2 Arena tonight (Friday, 15th September). It’s the first to be released before their new album coming in 2024.

The band explain: “We loved being back in the studio and writing this song this summer, and it feels like the perfect song to release to coincide with our biggest headline show to date. This song is a celebration of the people in our lives who stand by us and lift us up through the good and bad times. The three of us have been that for each other over the years, and we felt there was no better way to mark this moment in our journey than with this song.”

Check it out below.