Tate McRae has released a new single and video, ‘exes’

Tate McRae has released a new single, ‘exes’.

It’s a cut from her second album, ‘Think Later’. The record also features her recent hit ‘greedy’, and is set for release on 8th December accompanied by a headline tour that kicks off next year.

“We wrote “exes” on the last day of the album making process,” she explains. “It was kind of like the last hurrah that Ryan Tedder and I wrote in legitimately 30 minutes.

“It talks about my flaws in a relationship, and some of my self-deprecating and self-sabotaging tendencies. The music video was so insane to film — getting to dance that much with such incredible girls was a dream.”

The live run includes her first headline show at Madison Square Garden, plus the following in the UK and Ireland:

APRIL

17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

18 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

20 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Academy

22 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

24 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

26 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic At The Halls