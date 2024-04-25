Twenty One Pilots have released a new self-directed video for ‘Backslide’

Twenty One Pilots have released a new single and video, ‘Backslide’.

It’s a cut from their upcoming new album. Titled ‘Clancy’, the full-length will be released on 24th May (formerly 17th May) via Fueled By Ramen, and has already been teased by early singles ‘Overcompensate’ and ‘Next Semester’.

They’ve also not long confirmed a world tour which includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena

MAY 2025

05 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

06 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

08 Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

09 Dublin, IE – 3Arena

11 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

13 London, UK – The O2

14 London, UK – The O2

Check out the video – directed by the band’s very own Josh Dun – below.

The tracklisting to ‘Clancy’ reads: