Twenty One Pilots have released a new self-directed video for ‘Backslide’

Twenty One Pilots have released a new single and video, ‘Backslide’.
It’s a cut from their upcoming new album. Titled ‘Clancy’, the full-length will be released on 24th May (formerly 17th May) via Fueled By Ramen, and has already been teased by early singles ‘Overcompensate’ and ‘Next Semester’.
They’ve also not long confirmed a world tour which includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena
MAY 2025
05 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
06 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
08 Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast
09 Dublin, IE – 3Arena
11 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
13 London, UK – The O2
14 London, UK – The O2
Check out the video – directed by the band’s very own Josh Dun – below.
The tracklisting to ‘Clancy’ reads:
- Overcompensate
- Next Semester
- Midwest Indigo
- Routines In The Night
- Backslide
- Vignette
- The Craving (Jenna’s Version)
- Lavish
- Navigating
- Snap Back
- Oldies Station
- At the Risk Of Feeling Dumb
- Paladin Strait