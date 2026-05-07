Tyler, The Creator has added BB Trickz, Dove Ellis, DJ Gummy Bear and more to his All Points East weekender
Six new names join each of the rapper's London headline dates.
A fresh batch of artists has been added to the bill for Tyler, The Creator's two exclusive UK headline performances at All Points East next summer, with the rapper personally curating both days at Victoria Park.
Among the names joining the Friday 28th August bill are BB Trickz, Liim, Saam Sultan, Sade Olutola, Zack Fox and Pour La Vie. They'll appear alongside the artists confirmed earlier — Rex Orange County, Turnstile, Mariah The Scientist, Clipse, Sexyy Red, Yebba, Ravyn Lenae, Fakemink, Vince Staples, Jean Dawson, Rochelle Jordan, Lovespells, AG Club, La Reezy — plus a two-day Mustard & Friends Takeover.
Saturday 29th August welcomes additions DJ Gummy Bear (Montell Fish), Dove Ellis, Ledbyher, Natanya, Shady Nasty and Sunshine Benzi, slotting in with Daniel Caesar, Baby Keem, Dijon, Ghostface Killah, Syd, Faye Webster, Danny Brown, Jim Legxacy, Samara Cyn, Khamari, Mike, Quadeca and Partyof2.
Elsewhere across the festival's run at Victoria Park, Jorja Smith and Tems share top billing on Friday 21st August, Lorde headlines Saturday 22nd August, Outbreak Fest takes over Sunday 23rd August with Deftones, and Twenty One Pilots round things off on Sunday 30th August.
Group tickets, payment plans, two-day passes and individual day tickets can be found at allpointseastfestival.com. Entry is restricted to those aged 16 and over, and 16-17 year olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older.
Among the names joining the Friday 28th August bill are BB Trickz, Liim, Saam Sultan, Sade Olutola, Zack Fox and Pour La Vie. They'll appear alongside the artists confirmed earlier — Rex Orange County, Turnstile, Mariah The Scientist, Clipse, Sexyy Red, Yebba, Ravyn Lenae, Fakemink, Vince Staples, Jean Dawson, Rochelle Jordan, Lovespells, AG Club, La Reezy — plus a two-day Mustard & Friends Takeover.
Saturday 29th August welcomes additions DJ Gummy Bear (Montell Fish), Dove Ellis, Ledbyher, Natanya, Shady Nasty and Sunshine Benzi, slotting in with Daniel Caesar, Baby Keem, Dijon, Ghostface Killah, Syd, Faye Webster, Danny Brown, Jim Legxacy, Samara Cyn, Khamari, Mike, Quadeca and Partyof2.
Elsewhere across the festival's run at Victoria Park, Jorja Smith and Tems share top billing on Friday 21st August, Lorde headlines Saturday 22nd August, Outbreak Fest takes over Sunday 23rd August with Deftones, and Twenty One Pilots round things off on Sunday 30th August.
Group tickets, payment plans, two-day passes and individual day tickets can be found at allpointseastfestival.com. Entry is restricted to those aged 16 and over, and 16-17 year olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older.
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