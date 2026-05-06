Villanelle have stepped up with their debut EP, ‘Measly Means’
The three-piece unveil their first body of work alongside new song 'Opportunity Arising'.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The three-piece unveil their first body of work alongside new song 'Opportunity Arising'.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
A run of festival dates awaits the band on both sides of the Atlantic. UK appearances take in The Great Escape, Boardmasters and Neighbourhood Festival, with a newly confirmed slot at Rock N Roll Circus alongside Richard Ashcroft.
The dates in full read:
MAY
15 The Great Escape (Soundwaves at The Beach), Brighton, UK
24 Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington, UK
JUNE
6 Governor's Ball, New York City, USA
7 Sonia, Boston, MA, USA
9 The Garrison, Toronto, ON, Canada
10 The Shelter, Detroit, MI, USA
12 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Tennessee, USA
13-14 Vans Warped Tour, Washington, DC, USA
JULY
8 Mad Cool Festival, Spain
17 Rockland, Spain
18-19 Splendour Festival, Nottinghamshire, UK
25-26 Vans Warped Tour, Long Beach, CA, USA
AUGUST
1 Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL, USA
8 Boardmasters Festival, Newquay, UK
30 Rock n Roll Circus, Sheffield, UK
SEPTEMBER
19 Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA, USA
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