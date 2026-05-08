Enigmatic London five-piece Y have released their second EP,

"After road-testing the material live for so long, we entered the studio knowing exactly how we wanted each part to hit, building every track up from strong live performances between drums, bass and guitar as a solid foundation to capture our live energy before expanding the tracks with any sax, synths or vocals."

via SO Recordings and Hideous Mink Records.Built around founding duo Adam Brennan and Sophie Coppin - who first started writing together during a stretch of isolation - the project hasSpeaking about the record, Y said: "Recorded at Farm Road Studios in Brighton with Jake Smallwood, 'ENTER' is our second EP and a darker, more ambitious step forward. Across five tracks, each song explores its own distinct style while coming together as a more cohesive whole than our debut.