Y have stepped into darker territory on their ambitious new EP ‘ENTER’
Catch them at The Great Escape later this month.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Catch them at The Great Escape later this month.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Reading & Leeds slots feature in the Minneapolis band's summer schedule.
This month's issue is full of self-belief, slow-burn growth, hard-earned honesty and the sort of records that arrive when artists trust their own instincts.
Towa Bird's journey from viral guitar clips to actual arena stages with Billie Eilish feels mildly unreal. With 'Gentleman', she embraces the things that got her there: wiry riffs, off-kilter feelings, and doing whatever she wants. Turns out, trusting yourself sounds pretty good.