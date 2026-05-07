Yard Act have lifted the lid on their third studio LP, titled 'You're Gonna Need A Little Music', which arrives on 17th July via Island Records. Marking the announcement, the Leeds quartet have also let loose its opening single 'Redeemer', complete with a video.



Sessions for the record split between the band's Leeds base and Los Angeles, with Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Nine Inch Nails, Beck, St Vincent) on production duties.



"The first two records were both laptop records essentially," says James Smith. Debut 'The Overload' was sketched out alongside Ryan Needham prior to the band fully coming together, while 2024's 'Where's My Utopia?' was assembled across tour buses and hotel rooms, sandwiched between "slinging [all our gear] in the rehearsal space, going back home, and then a week later piling it back into a van again."



This time around, the band carved out an "uninterrupted five month period" to write, which yielded "40 or 50 songs" and gave them the breathing space to chase ideas without outside pressure. "It felt like freedom," says Smith. "It felt like everything I'd wanted from being in a band."



The tracklist runs: 'Empty Pledges', 'New Beginnings', 'Tall Tales', 'Fiction', 'You're Gonna Need A Little Music', 'Cherophobe Rock', 'Thrill Of The Chase', 'Janey Said', 'Redeemer', 'Talky Talky People' and 'Over The Barrel'.