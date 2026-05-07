Yard Act have shared ‘Redeemer’ as they tee up third album ‘You’re Gonna Need A Little Music’
The Leeds group reveal their Justin Meldal-Johnsen-produced LP and add UK November shows.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The Leeds group reveal their Justin Meldal-Johnsen-produced LP and add UK November shows.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Yard Act have lifted the lid on their third studio LP, titled 'You're Gonna Need A Little Music', which arrives on 17th July via Island Records. Marking the announcement, the Leeds quartet have also let loose its opening single 'Redeemer', complete with a video.
Sessions for the record split between the band's Leeds base and Los Angeles, with Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Nine Inch Nails, Beck, St Vincent) on production duties.
"The first two records were both laptop records essentially," says James Smith. Debut 'The Overload' was sketched out alongside Ryan Needham prior to the band fully coming together, while 2024's 'Where's My Utopia?' was assembled across tour buses and hotel rooms, sandwiched between "slinging [all our gear] in the rehearsal space, going back home, and then a week later piling it back into a van again."
This time around, the band carved out an "uninterrupted five month period" to write, which yielded "40 or 50 songs" and gave them the breathing space to chase ideas without outside pressure. "It felt like freedom," says Smith. "It felt like everything I'd wanted from being in a band."
The tracklist runs: 'Empty Pledges', 'New Beginnings', 'Tall Tales', 'Fiction', 'You're Gonna Need A Little Music', 'Cherophobe Rock', 'Thrill Of The Chase', 'Janey Said', 'Redeemer', 'Talky Talky People' and 'Over The Barrel'.
Fresh UK headline shows have been confirmed throughout November, joining the previously announced dates in Leeds, Manchester and London.
The dates in full read:
JUNE
3 Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain
11 Rock For People, Český Brod, Czechia
13 Primavera Sound Porto, Porto, Portugal
14 Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
JULY
2 Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium
AUGUST
5 Belly Up, Solana Beach, USA
6 Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, USA
7 Outside Lands, San Francisco, USA
9 Revolution Hall, Portland, USA
10 Neptune Theatre, Seattle, USA
11 The Pearl, Vancouver, Canada
13 Warsaw, Brooklyn, USA
14 Black Cat, Washington, USA
15 Underground Arts, Philadelphia, USA
16 The Sinclair, Cambridge, MA, USA
OCTOBER
1 La Cigale, Paris, France
2 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
3 Tivoliredenburg Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands
5 Gloria, Cologne, Germany
7 Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg, Germany
8 Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway
9 Kagelbanan, Stockholm, Sweden
10 Vega Main Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark
12 Niebo, Warsaw, Poland
13 MeetFactory, Prague, Czechia
14 Festival Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
16 Les Docks, Zurich, Switzerland
17 Magazzini Generali, Milan, Italy
19 La Cabane, Toulouse, France
20 Apolo, Barcelona, Spain
21 Teatro Eslava, Madrid, Spain
23 Capitolio, Lisbon, Portugal
NOVEMBER
6 O2 Academy, Leeds, UK
7 O2 Academy, Leeds, UK
10 NX, Newcastle, UK
11 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
12 Octagon Centre, Sheffield, UK
13 O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK
15 Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK
16 O2 Academy, Leicester, UK
17 Rock City, Nottingham, UK
18 Junction 1, Cambridge, UK
20 O2 Academy, Oxford, UK
21 Bristol Beacon, Bristol, UK
23 Plymouth Arena, Plymouth, UK
24 O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UK
26 O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
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