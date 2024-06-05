Maya Hawke – Chaos Angel

Label: Mom + Pop

Released: 31st May 2024

Some albums just take you somewhere. On Maya Hawke’s third record ‘Chaos Angel’, that sense of escapism blends with a grounded scrapbook of emotion that screams ‘classic’. It finds Maya truly complete and delivering a record that begs to be played over and over.

Dipping across grassroots folks, experimental alternative and flourishing indie-songwriter classics, it’s a natural statement of glorious ambition. The Bon Iver flourishes of ‘Dark’ meet the wistful harmonies of ‘Missing Out’ with ease, while the fuzzing crunch of ‘Okay’ nestles perfectly alongside the soaring ‘Wrong Again’ and the twisting ‘Better’.

Part campfire confession and part mesmerising tapestry of an artist pulling together different fibres of genre into one assured body of work, it welcomes in a songwriting masterclass that builds on everything that’s come before. Presented with a raw confidence that always surprises, at its core lies Maya exploring the deepest parts of universal experiences.

It’s been clear from the start that music is more than just a detour for Maya Hawke, and now we have the proof: ‘Chaos Angel’ is an album we’ll be talking about at the end of the year as one of its finest.