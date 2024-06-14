Sea Girls – Midnight Butterflies

Label: Alt. Records

Released: 14th June 2024

In the fading embers of their former major label cocoon, Sea Girls have undergone a stunning transformation – bursting forth from their confines newly independent and ablaze with anthemic fervour. Their third album ‘Midnight Butterflies’ marks an ecstatic rebirth of unbridled creative freedom. They’re still a band for the big nights, writing the even bigger anthems, but on their own terms.

From the explosive opening salvo, it’s clear the quartet have shed expanded their indie rock base to embrace a lush, dizzyingly expansive new sound. The swirling guitar hooks and driving rhythms of the titular lead single are undeniably Sea Girls, but with a sense of freedom that reigns unbound. “We’re midnight butterflies, chasing neon lights,” Henry Camamile’s elastic vocals beckon with a feverish sense of invitation and belonging. The evolution is loud and clear.

That euphoric, lived-in exuberance courses through the album’s veins. Tracks like the shimmering ‘Weekends and Workdays’ and the rapturous ‘I Want You To Know Me’ detonate with the same frenetic energy that’s made Sea Girls’ live shows legendary – a maelstrom of reckless guitar squalls and shout-along refrains custom-built to unite fields of fervent acolytes. Even the more pensive moments like closer ‘After Hours’ resonate with a streetlight-hued nostalgic magic.

Yet for all its intoxicating, phosphorescent thrills, ‘Midnight Butterflies’ ultimately finds its soul in moments of startling vulnerability. Much like the winged creatures it’s named for, the album’s iridescent exterior belies strata of complex beauty pulsing beneath. On the creeping ‘Polly,’ Camamile spins a poignant narrative vignette steeped in bittersweet memories and the melancholy of souls adrift. The lyrics deftly mine the depths of human connection and disconnection – at times euphoric, at others hauntingly melancholic.

Aided by high-profile collaborators like Kid Harpoon and Matt Schwartz, Sea Girls have essentially birthed a new hybrid species – one equally capable of distilling the fizzy thrills of wide-eyed youth and the wistful wisdom borne from experience. From the frenetic ecstasy of ‘Scream and Shout’ to the world-weary inertia of ‘Does Only God Know That We’re Lonely?’, the album’s sonic palette spans an intoxicating spectrum of push-and-pull emotional extremes.

It’s that emboldened embrace of nuanced personal truth that elevates ‘Midnight Butterflies’ from a mere collection of indie anthems. The effervescent energy is there, to be sure – anthemic hooks and choruses designed to galvanise a sweaty venue or festival field from to back. But beating at its heart is something richer, more human.

Sea Girls have essentially rewoven their artistic DNA from the ground up. What emerges is a display of creative metamorphosis – old forms expanded or cast aside for vibrant new patterns of expression. It’s an exhilarating, soul-baring change that establishes the band as something far more interesting than what they were before. A stunning case study in growth, reinvention and self-actualisation.