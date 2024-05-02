DORK x DOT TO DOT: Listening to Aziya can give you superpowers

With a musical palette that spans decades and defies categorisation, London-based artist AZIYA is poised to make a lasting impact, starting with her highly anticipated performance at Dot To Dot Festival 2024. Dive in with our latest DORK x DOT TO DOT festival guide cover feature.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

In an era where the idea of firmly established genre boundaries is basically a thing of the past, Aziya is every inch the modern superstar-in-waiting. The London-based artist picks from a palette that goes from the legends of rock to hip-hop to smart, brilliant indie-pop, redefining it for a new generation. With a musical range that spans decades and defies categorisation, she’s a talent destined to make a lasting impact, starting with her highly anticipated performance at Dot To Dot Festival 2024.

Born into a world of diverse and brilliant sounds, Aziya’s musical journey began long before she ever picked up a guitar. “I got into System Of A Down as a kid because that was what my parents were playing in the car journeys to school,” she reveals. “My parents aren’t musicians or anything; they just have great eclectic tastes, from Patti Smith and The Cure to Wu-Tang and OutKast.” That early exposure to a wide variety of genres laid the foundation for Aziya’s unique musical identity, one that would later manifest in her own boundary-pushing compositions.

As Aziya grew older, her love for music transformed from a passive appreciation to an active pursuit. She began writing songs, experimenting with different styles and structures. “Dude, I used to write some bizarre conceptual songs,” she recalls. “The first song I ever wrote was a prog rock record that had two solos and lasted seven minutes. I love that I had the audacity to do that.”

While her approach to songwriting has evolved over the years, Aziya has never lost that fearlessness in her music. “I’ve definitely kept that sense of adventure and escapism in my writing,” she admits, “but I guess nowadays, my songs are shorter, lyrically simpler and more direct. I find the best songs usually have the simplest lyrics.”

Fast forward to the present day, and Aziya has established herself as a force to be reckoned with. Her sound is a kaleidoscopic blend of influences, picking shiny gems from wherever they can be found. “I draw about 60% from rock music,” she explains. “The other 40% from hip-hop, punk and alternative music.”

As for inspiration, it often comes from the most identifiable place of all: people. “I mean, we’re incredibly weird creatures,” she expands. “I feel like all of my songs are psychoanalysis reports of either myself or others and why a situation didn’t work out, why I didn’t say a certain thing in a particular moment, that sort of thing, ya know?”

Artistically, she has definite icons in mind with her music. “I’m always tryna produce tracks that I can imagine Debbie Harry or Robert Smith would sing on now,” she shares. It’s good to aim high. This genre-bending approach is evident in her 2023 EP, ‘Lonely Castles’, which showcases her take on modern guitar music. Standout cut ‘atomic’ revels in a spooky grace, while the project as a whole serves as a testament to Aziya’s uncompromising vision and tireless work ethic.

Like basically everyone, Aziya discovered her people by sharing her music online. “I found a community of like-minded people this way and found I could experiment without any serious pressure,” she admits. It’s a world that supported her through to the point where things started to take off.

“The most defining moment was when I released ‘atomic’,” she recalls. “It felt like people weren’t just listening and watching my videos ’cause they liked that I covered a Kate Bush song; they were tuning in ’cause they were into my music.

The creation of ‘Lonely Castles’ was a labour of love for Aziya, who poured every ounce of her creativity and determination into the project. “That EP is my baby, for real,” she says. “I found it incredibly fulfilling but also insanely challenging; it was done completely independently, from the creative, production, writing, music video direction down to the particular colour of pink used on the logo was all decided by yours truly. It wiped me out, but I’m so proud of it.” It’s a hands-on approach that’s a hallmark of Aziya’s artistic process, allowing her to maintain complete control over her vision and ensure that every element of her work is a true reflection of her identity.

Aziya’s latest single, ‘party’s over’, marks another step forward in her evolution. Written during a writing trip to LA (“It could have gone terribly, I know. ‘A Brit in America… what’s she doing here!?'”) with John Hill [Santigold, Devo, Eyedress], the track showcases Aziya’s growing confidence as a songwriter and producer. “He provided a super exciting space to just throw everything at the wall, as well as encouraged my production,” she explains.

It’s a taster of new music that will be “a whole new but familiar world for your ears,” apparently – an exciting prospect for an artist willing to push the boundaries of her sound.

But Aziya’s artistry extends beyond the studio. On stage, she is a force of nature, channelling her music’s raw energy and emotion into electrifying performances. Supporting Florence + The Machine at the O2 Arena was a particular highlight, one that fuelled her dream of one day headlining the iconic venue herself. “It enabled me to see how a true professional does it; I mean, she is iconic and a massive inspiration for me,” she shares. “it fuelled my dream of selling it out myself one day.” It’s not hard to imagine Aziya commanding stages of that magnitude in the near future, her magnetic presence and undeniable talent captivating audiences from the first note to the last.

As Aziya gears up for her Dot To Dot Festival 2024 performance, there’s a palpable sense of excitement in the air. The festival, known for its diverse lineups and knack for spotlighting emerging talent, feels like the perfect stage for an artist like Aziya, who defies easy categorisation and thrives on pushing boundaries. “Jockstrap and The Dare are two acts I’m particularly excited to see,” she says, her enthusiasm for the festival experience shining through. “I’m excited to catch up with my friends in The Magic Gang and Trout, who I met on tour – they’re insane.”

Dot To Dot is just one stop on Aziya’s festival journey. A true lover of the festival scene, she’s already set her sights on future conquests. “I love going to festivals; it’s the best thing!” she exclaims. “My ultimate favourite is in Benicàssim, and it’s called FIB; it’s a bit of a guilty pleasure. I haven’t been in a minute, but I have fond memories of it. I also currently really love Wide Awake in South London.”

With her infectious energy and undeniable stage presence, it’s easy to imagine Aziya becoming a festival mainstay in the years to come. “This year, I’m playing Reading & Leeds,” she shares, “which is great ’cause I grew up going to Reading Festival, and I adore Leeds, so I’m stoked. The one on the agenda to conquer is definitely Glastonbury; I wanna be playing that next year and hopefully get over to the US and Australia at the end of this year.”

As our conversation draws to a close, Aziya leaves us with a parting message that perfectly encapsulates her playful spirit and unwavering confidence in her craft. “You earn superpowers and are also mega sexy if you listen to Aziya, especially if you listen to ‘party’s over’!” she quips. It’s a statement that might sound like hyperbole coming from anyone else, but from Aziya, it feels like a promise. One thing is certain: the future is in good hands with Aziya at the helm. ■

Aziya plays Dot To Dot on Saturday 25th May 2024 in Bristol, and Sunday 26th May 2024 in Nottingham. Get tickets and find out more at dottodotfestival.co.uk now. Follow Dork’s Dot To Dot Festival Guide Spotify playlist here.