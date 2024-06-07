CHINCHILLA is breaking free with her brilliant new EP, ‘FLYTRAP’

From a viral hit to iconic behaviour, CHINCHILLA more than owns that pop star persona. With her just-dropped new EP, ‘FLYTRAP’, she’s setting her own agenda in the best possible way. Check out our latest Hype playlist cover feature.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Over the last year, CHINCHILLA has been making waves. The London-born singer, songwriter, and producer has been on a meteoric rise, thanks in no small part to her breakout hit ‘Little Girl Gone’, which has racked up over 200 million streams and solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with. Now, with the release of her highly anticipated EP ‘FLYTRAP’, she’s ready to take things to the next level.

But amidst all the excitement, CHINCHILLA remains as down-to-earth as ever – with a touch of added pop star swagger. When asked what she’s been up to today, she casually reveals that she’s been soaking in the bath while conducting creative meetings. “How’s that for iconic?” she quips.

Iconic indeed, but it’s just another day in the life of an artist who is constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. CHINCHILLA has been hard at work on ‘FLYTRAP’, pouring her heart and soul into every track. “I’ve been working on [it] forfuckingever,” she reveals, her excitement palpable. “So I’m beaming and can’t wait for all the festivals I have booked this summer.”

Of course, it’s impossible to talk about CHINCHILLA’s recent success without mentioning the track that catapulted her to viral fame. ‘Little Girl Gone”s raw, unapologetic energy struck a chord with the masses, tapping into a universal need for catharsis and release. “I think lots of people feel the need to scream sometimes, and they suppress it. And that’s where it came from for me,” CHINCHILLA explains.

The song’s popularity skyrocketed almost overnight, catching even CHINCHILLA herself off guard. “It was genuinely from the very first teaser. It hit a million views overnight,” she reveals. That sudden surge of attention was both exhilarating and overwhelming. “Honestly, from that moment, my life completely turned upside down.”

But ‘Little Girl Gone’ was more than just a viral sensation; it opened up a world of new opportunities for the rising star. “All sorts of doors. It was giving Monsters Inc,” she jokes, before turning more reflective. “I think the best thing it’s given me is the means to be able to create so many more of the visions and ideas swirling around my brain.”

“I felt like my wings were being clipped” CHINCHILLA

And that’s exactly what she’s done with ‘FLYTRAP’, a deeply personal EP that explores themes of control, possession, and breaking free. The concept behind the project is rooted in CHINCHILLA’s own experiences of feeling stifled in the music industry. “It’s about being controlled or possessed, and breaking out of that,” she explains. “My mum has an open-hand analogy: ‘When you hold something tightly, you kill it, and that’s what flytraps do’. I’ve had the concept for so long.”

This sense of vulnerability is vividly depicted in the EP’s creative, which features CHINCHILLA dressed as a fly, standing in a hand. “The artwork for every single that has led up to the EP has been taken in a white voidy space. A prison-like, but quite beautiful, space. It shows entrapment,” she elaborates. “I’m dressed as a fly on the EP cover and standing in a hand to mirror possession and, I guess, a lack of freedom – it was a bit of a nod to feeling so tied down in 2022. I’d split with my management and label and felt like my wings were being clipped.”

But ‘FLYTRAP’ isn’t just a reflection on past struggles; it’s a triumphant declaration of independence and self-empowerment. “Sometimes, you trap yourself, too. This EP was total liberation to me and was me re-finding my power,” she asserts. “I get so gassed by every song. I’m genuinely obsessed. Also, any excuse to dress as a couture fly, right?”

With eight tracks, ‘FLYTRAP’ is a substantial offering, but CHINCHILLA is already eager to share more. “Honey, I got a lot more songs than that waiting to come out. The truth is that I couldn’t choose and have soooo many I want to get out into the world,” she reveals. “I just wanted this EP to be a body of work and a whole meal. I love the concept. Every song felt so right.”

And while she’s thrilled to finally share ‘FLYTRAP’, CHINCHILLA is already looking ahead to her next big project. “I’m sooo excited to start work on the debut album, whenever that may be… maybe she already has,” she teases, hinting that the wheels may already be in motion for her first full-length record.

For CHINCHILLA, songwriting is a profoundly personal and cathartic process, one that allows her to explore themes that feel relevant to her. “I’m often writing about self-growth and healing. It really feels like a hug to write about at the moment; I feel so emotionally connected to it all and empowered by that,” she gushes.

“Songwriting for me at the moment is like a whole spiritual experience” CHINCHILLA

In fact, the act of writing itself has taken on a higher significance. “I just have a lot to say, I think. Songwriting for me at the moment is like a whole spiritual experience – I just am so in love with it,” she adds, her passion for her craft shining through in every word.

“If I’m coasting in life then I’m not usually writing songs I’m that emotionally attached to,” she muses, pondering that it’s a theory that might also be “potentially worrying”, if considered for too long. “But it also pushes me to keep growing and living outside of my comfort zone in a good way,” she balances, “which I think is nice”.

But it’s not just CHINCHILLA’s music that’s drawing attention; it’s her distinctive visual aesthetic as well; she’s always had a deep love for experimenting with clothes and expressing herself through fashion. “I used to lie in bed at night and not be able to sleep because I was having outfit inspiration for the next day at school. Sounds shallow, but I’ve always been passionate about expressing myself through outfits,” she recalls.

This passion for self-expression has become a trademark of CHINCHILLA’s style, with the artist often sporting bold, eye-catching ensembles that demand attention. “I remember one day I walked into an English class, and my teacher said, ‘And what have you come as today?’. I was obviously serving cowboy; I remember the outfit,” she laughs.

For CHINCHILLA, the key to a great look is all about making a statement. “In terms of outfits, I think just the bigger the better. I like extending my physical presence and basically unapologetically taking up the most space. So – long nails, big shoulder pads, big chunky jewellery, oversized hats, big platform boots…” she explains.

“I used to lie in bed at night and not be able to sleep because I was having outfit inspiration for the next day at school” CHINCHILLA

This larger-than-life aesthetic extends to her music videos and live performances as well. “I’ve always loved other worlds and been fascinated in creating them. California Gurls, Alice In Wonderland, Tim Walker, Tim Burton… I love getting creative,” she adds.

Another thing that drives her to create is the work of others. “I’m really inspired when one of my favourite artists releases a new album,” she admits. “I live for that.” Similarly, when it comes to her current style icons, CHINCHILLA draws inspiration from a wide range of artists, from pop royalty to avant-garde trailblazers. “Beyonce always, but particularly with this Cowboy Carter era – you only have to have seen a single photo of me to know that it’s VERY up my street,” she gushes. “I love Ashnikko, Rihanna always, Doja Cat always… the hair outfit she wore at Coachella, unmatched.”

But even with all the success and attention, CHINCHILLA remains laser-focused on her music. She’s already hard at work on new material, and she’s got big plans afoot. “Such big summer plans! I have some cheeky little surprises up my sleeve for extra songs,” she teases. “And then loads of festivals! I’m so excited I can’t contain it!”

“Just go listen to ‘FLYTRAP’ on repeat,” she says with a laugh. “What are you still doing here, it’s literally so good?!”

And she’s absolutely right. ‘FLYTRAP’ is a triumph, a collection of songs that showcase CHINCHILLA’s incredible range as an artist and her fearless approach to songwriting. From the defiant anthem ‘Little Girl Gone’ to more introspective tracks like ‘1:5’, the EP is a testament to CHINCHILLA’s talent and her unwavering commitment to her craft. How’s that for iconic? ■

CHINCHILLA’s new EP ‘FLYTRAP’ is out now. Follow Dork’s Hype Spotify playlist here.