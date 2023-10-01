Dork’s Top 50 Albums of 2023: 10-1

Twelve months. A whole load of great music. This is 2023 at its very best.

10. Arlo Parks – My Soft Machine

→ A deeply personal narrative that captures the essence of young adulthood.

Described by Parks as exploring the mid-20s anxiety, love, and the complexities of navigating life’s challenges​​​​, ‘My Soft Machine’ was written and recorded over 18 months and marks a significant step forward from her Mercury and BRIT-winning debut ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’.

With singles like ‘Weightless’, ‘Impurities’, and a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers on ‘Pegasus’, Arlo has created an album that’s both soothing and uplifting, with a tone that belies the depth of its subject matter​​.

Key track: ‘Pegasus’

9. Shame – Food For Worms

→ Shame’s third album is a raucous celebration of life’s chaotic beauty.

‘Born from a challenge to rapidly create new material, tracks like ‘Fingers Of Steel’ and ‘Six-Pack’ stay true to Shame’s post-punk roots while venturing into fresh territory with beer-stained anthems and math rock influences. ‘Yankees’ and ‘Adderall’ exemplify the band’s dynamic range, from slacker rock beginnings to crescendos that echo the brilliance of Pavement, all delivered with the band’s signature vocal intensity.

With ‘Food For Worms’, Shame not only tackle the expected themes of life and introspection but do so with a new-found maturity. Plus, there’s that Phoebe Bridgers’ guest appearance that absolutely is really there. Promise.

‘Food For Worms’ is not just a testament to Shame’s ability to innovate under pressure; it’s an album that captures the band at their very best.

Key track: ‘Six-Pack’

8. Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

→ Olivia Rodrigo does more than just deliver a sequel to the stormy narratives of ‘SOUR’.

‘Guts’ builds on the emotional rawness of Rodrigo’s debut but with a new-found self-awareness and a slow-burning, simmering fury. The album navigates the heights of freedom and the depths of introspection, producing anthems like ‘ballad of a homeschooled girl’ and ‘get him back!’ that articulate the awkwardness and revengeful spirit with biting wit​​.

Produced in collaboration with Dan Nigro, ‘Guts’ is marked by Rodrigo’s ability to own her narrative, be it through the angst-ridden lyrics of ‘love is embarrassing’ or the reflective musings of ‘pretty isn’t pretty’.

‘Guts’ is not an attempt to replicate the magic of ‘SOUR’ but rather to redefine it, resulting in a record that positions Olivia Rodrigo to face the complexities of her twenties with the same candour and gutsy spirit that has become her signature.

Key track: ‘ballad of a homeschooled girl’

7. Paramore – This Is Why

→ ‘This Is Why’ delivers a mature yet defiant evolution of Paramore’s sound, blending the raw emotion of emo with the sophistication of alt-pop.

Six years after ‘After Laughter’, Paramore’s big return offers ten tracks that demonstrate growth, wisdom, and a sharpened perspective on the world’s state. The album manages to retain the distinctive Paramore essence, thanks to Hayley Williams’ poignant vocal and the band’s dynamic instrumentation. From the introspective ‘Crave’ to the contemplative ‘Thick Skull’, ‘This Is Why’ sees Paramore embarking on an intriguing new chapter without losing the core of what made them beloved to fans worldwide​​.

Key track: ‘This Is Why’

6. Mitski – The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We

→ Mitski crafts a post-apocalyptic odyssey of love and desolation with her seventh record.

Arriving relatively swiftly after previous effort ‘Laurel Hell’, Mitski continues to sidestep expectations, taking listeners on a journey through an abandoned planet — a high-concept narrative wrapped in her most epic music to date. With a full choir and orchestra, the tracks evolve from tender beginnings to cinematic crescendos, anchored by her intimate lyricism and a fresh foray into country sounds. This sprawling yet intimate album culminates in a trio of expansive final tracks that solidify Mitski as a leading force in contemporary songwriting.

Key track: ‘When Memories Snow’

5. Blondshell – Blondshell

→ Blondshell’s eponymous debut album heralds the arrival of a formidable force in alt-rock.

Crafted with producer Yves Rothman, ‘Blondshell’ is an articulate foray into the emotive landscape of love and its convoluted pathways, articulating a maturity that belies its debut status. It’s a record that deftly oscillates between the audacious and the reflective, offering a rich tapestry of personal narratives set against a backdrop of lush alt-rock arrangements​​.

Tracks like ‘Veronica Mars’ and ‘Joiner’ are poised to become festival circuit staples, while ‘Salad’ and ‘Sepsis’ interlace Blondshell’s distinct individuality with quick-witted lyrical prowess, delivering lines that resonate with piercing clarity.

In ‘Blondshell’, Sabrina Teitelbaum has not only delivered a standout album, but also unleashed a cultural statement that captures the spirit of 2023.

Key track: ‘Sober Together’

Q&A: Blondshell Hi Blondshell! How’s it going, what are you up to today? Anything fun? Hey, I’m great! Today, I have a day off in Seattle, and I’m going to walk around by the water and then watch Grey’s Anatomy. It’s only appropriate. How has your 2023 been then, what have been your highlights? My 2023 has been really exciting. I’ve been playing a lot of shows all over, and so I’ve been to a lot of new places. Have you had any unexpected musical adventures this year? Something I didn’t expect was just how many shows I’d get to see this year. I played a bunch of festivals and opened for some great people, too, so I’ve got to see so many artists I didn’t expect to see this year (namely Alex G, New Order, Japanese Breakfast, Jockstrap, etc). If your 2023 had a theme tune, what would it be? Our van on another long road. Your album is one of Dork’s favourites this year – what have been your favourites? (Not your own, that’s cheating.) Thank you! Mine are Mitski, Caroline Polacheck, Amaarae, Wednesday, and Olivia Rodrigo. So many artists put out some really beautiful albums this year. What do you think has been the biggest music-related news story of 2023? Everything Taylor Swift! Her massive tour, re-recordings, etc. I think everything Taylor has done this year, and the monoculture around her, has been the biggest music story of 2023. Do you have big plans for 2024? What’s on the agenda? I’m playing some more festivals and shows, but I’m also going to be making the next album! I’m excited to write again and to start making another project. What one thing would you most like to have done by this time next year? To have made another album!! Which album are you most looking forward to being released next year? Hopefully, Frank Ocean’s, right?

4. The Japanese House – In The End It Always Does

→ Amber Bain solidifies her distinctive mark on indie pop with her assured sophomore album ‘In The End It Always Does’.

Four years on from her debut, Bain has emerged with a record that delves into the depths of personal retrospection and emotional catharsis. Tracks like ‘Touching Yourself’ and ‘Friends’ blend pop sensibilities with Bain’s signature introspective lyricism, each song a stepping stone on a path towards healing​​. The collaborations within the album, such as with MUNA’s Katie Gavin, not only complement but amplify Bain’s vision, showcasing her ability to synergize with fellow artists while remaining the gravitational centre of her musical universe​​.

‘In The End It Always Does’ is a tapestry of emotional honesty, from the poignant ‘Sad To Breathe’ to the rousing ‘One For Sorrow Two For Joni Jones’, it’s an album that exudes the joy of self-assurance even as it tackles the remnants of heartbreak. It’s a declaration that The Japanese House is not just keeping pace but charting the course for indie pop’s future.

Key track: ‘Touching Yourself’

3. CMAT – Crazymad, For Me

→ World’s Greatest Pop Star CMAT unleashes a torrent of emotion with ‘Crazymad, For Me’, transforming heartbreak into a theatrical pop extravaganza.

With ‘Crazymad, For Me’, Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson has crafted an album that’s as much about breaking up as it is about breaking free. A bold, cathartic journey through the post-mortem of a relationship, it’s a narrative arc that veers from intimate introspection to rock opera scale, reflecting a personal and artistic evolution that has rightly earned critical acclaim​​​​.

The record is a meaty offering from Dublin’s answer to Dolly Parton, laden with CMAT’s dark humour and rich indie-pop sensibilities. Each track is a chapter in a grander story, with ‘Whatever’s Inconvenient’ setting the stage for a deep dive into the complexities of emotional pain and the paradoxes of personal growth​​.

Described as a concept album with a Meatloaf-inspired rock opera twist, ‘Crazymad, For Me’ positions CMAT in a hypothetical future, dealing with the ramifications of past choices. ‘California’ ignites the album with burning anguish, while tracks like ‘Such A Miranda’ and ‘Rent’ swell with a poignant sadness that is both enveloping and incisive. ‘Can’t Make Up My Mind’ showcases CMAT’s vocal range and emotional intensity, proving that her voice is as capable of carrying tender ballads as it is of belting out over robust arrangements​​.

‘Crazymad, For Me’ is an album that refuses to shy away from the messiness of human emotion, choosing instead to revel in it. It’s a declaration of CMAT’s ability to harness her feelings into something transcendent, culminating in an album that not only narrates her story but also resonates universally with anyone who’s grappled with love’s rollercoaster ride.

Key track: ‘Whatever’s Inconvenient’

2. boygenius – the record

→A celestial confluence of indie rock’s most poignant songwriters, boygenius emerge with ‘the record’, a debut that is as monumental as it is deeply personal.

When Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers blend their distinct voices and profound songwriting prowess, the result is an aural tapestry woven with the threads of their individual artistry. Released back in March, ‘the record’ is a 40-minute journey through the interstellar spaces of harmony, emotion, and introspection​​​​.

From the opening track, ‘Without You Without Them’, the trio sets a haunting tone of unity and individuality. Each song serves as a passing of the baton, showcasing their unique styles before seamlessly uniting into a collective voice that resonates with a knowing depth and understanding. It’s not just an album; it’s a conversation, a shared diary among friends who communicate best in melodies and metaphors​​.

With Grammy nominations for Album of the Year, Best Alternative Album, and Best Engineered Album, boygenius don’t just suggest their collective might but assert their place at the pinnacle of musical storytelling​​. Their songs, such as ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and ‘True Blue’, are less performances and more confessions, declarations of a shared experience that is both intimate and universal.

‘the record’ is an exploration of the complexities of human emotion, a harmonious discourse on love, loss, and the intricacies of being known. It is boygenius standing together, unafraid to question, to comfort, and to captivate, delivering not just an album but a seismic event that ripples through the fabric of contemporary music.

Key track: ‘True Blue’

1. Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

→ Released on Valentine’s Day, Caroline Polachek’s sophomore effort under her given name is a bold step into a lush, maximalist pop realm.

Crafted during stolen moments on a tour with Dua Lipa and a global pandemic, the album emerges as a statement of defiant abundance, its songs sprawling across a canvas of rich indie-pop that lasts for 45 minutes of immersive listening​​​​.

The album marks a departure from the dreamy narrative of ‘Pang’ into more adventurous and grounded territory. With its lead single, ‘Bunny Is A Rider’, Caroline unveiled a playfulness that hinted at the album’s broader thematic scope, a duality of carefree spirit and depth that is rare in pop music today​​.

From the desperate euphoria of ‘Welcome To My Island’ to the shimmering flamenco touches of ‘Sunset’, Polachek navigates the complex choreography of human connection, crafting a record that’s both a celebration of unity and a deep dive into the physicality of desire. ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ dances on the edge of electronica, with songs that reach out to touch the listener, unafraid of the intimacy that such an act entails.

The album doesn’t shy away from the quirks that define Polachek’s unique place in pop. Tracks like ‘Pretty In Possible’ and ‘I Believe’ showcase her ability to fuse disparate genres, from UK drum ‘n’ bass to house piano, into a cohesive and thrilling whole. Meanwhile, ‘Fly To You’, featuring Grimes and Dido, stands out as a testament to her bridging abilities, melding the experimental with the iconic into a seamless collaboration.

Met with near universal acclaim, ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ is a journey through the initial rumbles of infatuation to the volcanic eruptions of love realised. It’s a record that embodies hope, catharsis, and a euphoria so tangible it feels like a physical presence​​. Put simply, it’s bloody brilliant.

You can read our Albums of 2023 interview with Caroline Polachek here.

Key track: ‘Welcome To My Island’

Taken from the December 2023 / January 2024 issue of Dork, out now.