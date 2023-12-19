Dork’s Top 50 Albums of 2023: 40-31

Twelve months. A whole load of great music. This is 2023 at its very best.

40. Sleep Token – Take Me Back To Eden

→ A thematic exploration of longing and escapism, intertwined with religious symbolism.

An enigma wrapped in a mystery, Sleep Token’s album ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ delves into the complexities of obsession and connection, weaving these themes with religious undertones. The album’s title itself is a metaphorical reference to a yearning for a return to a more peaceful, euphoric stage in a relationship, symbolising an escape from the current turmoil. This overarching theme sets a backdrop for the album, offering a multi-layered narrative that explores both personal and broader existential dilemmas​​.

The musical journey of ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ is marked by a mix of alternative metal and indie pop, continuing the trajectory established by their previous albums. However, this third LP, concluding a thematic trilogy, has been noted for its more standard approach compared to their earlier, more innovative works. While the album is well-produced and features some standout moments, it’s regarded as the band’s most forgettable work thus far, lacking the distinctive qualities that made their previous albums, like ‘Sundowning’, feel like impactful and innovative journeys​​.

Key track: ‘Chokehold’

39. Bully – Lucky For You

→ A raw and unfiltered journey through grief, change, and sobriety.

‘Lucky For You’, the fourth studio album from Bully, marks a significant evolution in Alicia Bognanno’s musical journey. Known for her unvarnished honesty, it’s perhaps her most open and reflective work yet. Following her first solo release, ‘Sugaregg’, which delved into her mental health struggles, ‘Lucky For You’ continues this trajectory of personal exploration and authenticity. The album was created over seven months, a period marked by significant life changes for Alicia, including the loss of her beloved dog Mezzi and her journey to sobriety​​​​.

‘Lucky For You’ tackles the theme of loss with raw emotion and poignant lyricism. ‘Days Move Slow’ stands out with its punchy, 90s-inspired alt-pop sound, infused with restless energy and contemplations of the afterlife. In contrast, ‘A Wonderful Life’ offers a more cinematic and emotive experience, showcasing Alicia’s signature vocal style that oscillates between heartbreak and hope. It’s a record that captures the challenges of revisiting places and memories associated with a previous life, underlining the transformative and sometimes overwhelming process of rediscovering oneself without the crutch of alcohol​​.

Key track: ‘Days Move Slow’

38. Do Nothing – Snake Sideways

→ An electric foray into the world of post-punk, showcasing Do Nothing’s knack for melodic innovation and lyrical vulnerability.

Nottingham’s Do Nothing deliver a debut album that defies easy categorisation. ‘Snake Sideways’ is a dynamic blend of post-punk tradition and an experimental edge, resulting in the band’s most melodic and refined work to date. The album manifests as a poignant reflection on creation and the anxieties therein, with frontman Chris Bailey’s signature vocals delivering a narrative of everyday struggles and existential musings​​.

At the core is a reflection of the band’s journey, charged with an anxious energy that captures their most vulnerable moments. Tracks like ‘Nerve’ and ‘Happy Feet’ demonstrate the band’s ability to create a sound that’s rooted in their identity yet pushes beyond into new territories. It’s a project tinged with both the fear of failure and the thrill of creation, a balance that Do Nothing strikes with compelling authenticity​​​.

Key track: ‘Happy Feet’

37. Jorja Smith – Falling or Flying

→ A daring leap into a kaleidoscope of emotional depth, pairing vibrant R&B with indie rock to chart the trials of the heart.

Jorja Smith’s second studio album emerges as a tapestry of human experience, woven with threads of jazz, soul, R&B, and an invigorating splash of funky house. ‘Falling Or Flying’ articulates the intricacies of personal growth, with Smith stepping into a new-found certainty in her womanhood, navigating themes of breakups and self-discovery with unyielding candour​. Songs like ‘Try Me’ deliver direct and incendiary energy, setting a tone that resonates with both vulnerability and strength. ‘Feelings’, featuring J Hus, is a personal pinnacle, while the likes of ‘Backwards’ and ‘What If My Heart Beats Faster’ offer a cinematic scope, elevating the record’s emotional landscape. Smith’s blend of club-ready tracks and soulful R&B, tinged with indie rock’s raw edge, creates a soundscape that’s as challenging as it is enthralling, marking a comeback that’s both striking and robust​.​

Key track: ‘Try Me’

36. Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust

→ A masterful reconciliation of Fall Out Boy’s past and present, crafting a nostalgic yet forward-looking pop-rock saga.

‘So Much (For) Stardust’ is the sound of Fall Out Boy not just revisiting their roots but reinvigorating them with the wisdom of their journey. Marking at least a partial return to a guitar-centric sound infused with the energetic pop and punk spirit reminiscent of their earlier work, it branches out with disco, soul, funk, and orchestral flourishes, signifying their evolution​​. Not a retreat into the past, it’s a homage to all the eras of Fall Out Boy’s storied career, from the punk-fuelled anthems of their beginnings to the polished pop experiments of recent years​​.

The album kicks off with lead single ‘Love From the Other Side’, delivering an urgency that recalls the band’s early days, yet it’s matured with lyrical depth and sonic complexity. ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’ and tracks like ‘Hold Me Like a Grudge’ and ‘Fake Out’ showcase a playful yet sophisticated approach to their signature style, proving that they can evolve while still maintaining the core elements that got them this far. In ‘So Much (For) Stardust’, Fall Out Boy have not only created an album, but a harmonious bridge between two eras. It’s a culmination of their pop-rock prowess, a vibrant celebration that’s as much about honouring their history as it is about writing the next chapter.

Key track: ‘Love From the Other Side’

35. RAYE – My 21st Century Blues

→ A riveting chronicle of personal liberation, melding sultry jazz vocals with contemporary beats to craft a narrative of empowerment and catharsis.

With ‘My 21st Century Blues’, RAYE invites listeners into a narrative steeped in resilience and liberation. The album, long-awaited due to RAYE’s battle for artistic freedom, showcases her full range of talent, crystallised by the viral hit ‘Escapism’. It’s an record that confronts pain and betrayal, as heard in the emotionally charged ‘Black Mascara’, transforming personal anguish into anthems of strength​​. Songs like ‘Ice Cream Man’ highlight her vocal prowess while navigating the complexities of womanhood, infusing pain with power. But it’s ‘Hard Out Here’ that epitomises the album’s ethos, with RAYE channelling her scorn into a scalding force that dismantles all obstacles in her path​​. Try stopping her now.

Key track: ‘Hard Out Here’

34. Sampha – Lahai

→ An intimate exploration of Sampha’s sound and soul, a record that delves deep into personal narratives against a backdrop of rich, eclectic musicality.

Photo Credit: Jesse Crankson

After a six-year hiatus, Sampha’s ‘LAHAI’ emerges as a testament to his sonic exploration and personal growth. Named after his paternal grandfather and reflecting his own middle name, the album is a profound journey into both his worldview and self-reflection. An elemental force, grounded in his iconic piano melodies and expanded with diverse influences ranging from jazz and jungle to hip-hop and traditional African music, it makes it a record that envelops the listener in a deeply human and evocative nature​​.

Sampha’s vocal prowess shines throughout, particularly on tracks like the anthemic ‘Over’ and the impassioned ‘Suspended’. The presence of guest artists like Yaeji and Morgan Simpson of Black Midi adds layers to the album’s textured soundscape, complementing Sampha’s vision and reinforcing the album’s spiritual and questing essence​​.

Key track: ‘Suspended’

33. KOYO – Would You Miss It?

→ A high-octane foray into the golden era of punk rock.

KOYO’s ‘Would You Miss It?’ revives the Long Island punk scene’s heyday, melding hardcore, emo, and pop-punk into a sound that honours their forebears while firmly establishing their own identity. It’s a record that thrives on the live energy of the genre, featuring wall-to-wall anthems that demand to be experienced in the crowded, pulsing heart of the pit. With songs like ‘You’re On The List (Minus One)’ and ‘Message Like A Bomb’, they demonstrate their prowess in creating tracks that are both infectious and intensely emotive​​.

The album strikes a balance between homage and originality, capturing the essence of what makes melodic hardcore endure. ‘Would You Miss It?’ is not only a nod to the past but a defiant step towards the genre’s future, showcasing KOYO’s ability to find the sweet spot between melodicism, accessibility, and raw power​​.

Key track: ‘Message Like A Bomb’

32. blur – The Ballad of Darren

→ A poignant journey through blur’s storied legacy, infusing the freshness of the present with the nostalgia of their past.

Photo credit: Reuben Bastienne Lewis

blur’s ninth studio album emerges not just as a nod to their storied past but as a statement of continual evolution and relevance. ‘The Ballad of Darren’ is a seamless blend of nostalgia and novelty, with the band proving that their journey is far from over.

Songs like ‘St. Charles Square’ show blur haven’t lost their edge, combining punk scrappiness with unapologetic vigour, while ‘Barbaric’ and ‘The Narcissist’ reflect a mature perspective, blending bright melodies with introspective lyrics. ‘Avalon’ and ‘The Heights’ serve as emotional anchors of the album, pulling at the heartstrings with their vivid imagery and resonant storytelling. ‘The Ballad of Darren’ stands as a testament to blur’s unceasing creativity and a connection with fans that spans across generations​​.

Key track: ‘Barbaric’

31. Ashnikko – WEEDKILLER

→ A conceptually rich album that traverses a fantastical soundscape.

Ashnikko’s debut album is a musical and visual saga set against the backdrop of a fantasy universe. Drawing inspiration from a wide array of influences, from fantasy novels to epic films, Ash crafts a cohesive narrative that is both visually and sonically engrossing. Songs like ‘World Eater’, ‘Super Soaker’, and ‘Possession Of A Weapon’ are set in this thematic realm, while others delve into deeply personal and autobiographical stories​​.

‘WEEDKILLER”s thematic core is centred around control and freedom, reflecting Ash’s personal journey towards spiritual, emotional, and bodily autonomy. It’s an era that sees her confronting various characters from her life, using the album as a platform to grieve, speak to past abusers, and reclaim her autonomy​​.

Key track: ‘Possession of a Weapon’

