Dork’s Top 50 Albums of 2023: 20-11

Twelve months. A whole load of great music. This is 2023 at its very best.

50-41 | 40-31 | 30-21 | 20-11 | 10-1

20. Creeper – Sanguivore

→ ‘Sanguivore’ is Creeper’s theatrical masterpiece, a rock opera that immerses listeners in a narrative of vampiric grandeur and gothic romance, soaring with stadium-sized ambition.

Creeper’s third album, ‘Sanguivore’, transcends the conventions of genre to create a soundtrack for the most dramatic of paranormal punk-rock operas. Drawing inspiration from the dark corners of the supernatural horror classics of the late 80s and early 90s, it’s a record that conjures up images of ‘The Lost Boys’ and ‘Interview With A Vampire’, enveloping listeners in its cinematic scope. Each track is a scene in this grand production, with the opening song ‘Further Than Forever’ setting a high bar with its nine-minute epic sweep​​.

The album oscillates between the darkly poetic and the fiercely energetic, with songs like ‘Sacred Blasphemy’ and ‘Teenage Sacrifice’ delivering potent doses of horror-punk. ‘Black Heaven’ delves into a darkwave gothic-rock nightclub scene, while the spectral piano of Hannah Greenwood on ‘More Than Death’ brings the album’s narrative to a haunting climax.

Moving away from the themes of isolation that permeated their previous work, ‘Sanguivore’ is a celebration of community, love, and redemption. It’s an album rich in salacious harmonies and Cohen-esque lyricism that elevates Creeper beyond their contemporaries, offering a listening experience that is as cathartic as it is empowering​​.

Key track: ‘Further Than Forever’

William Von Ghould from Creeper’s Top 5 moments of 2023 Sanguivore’s Release → In many ways, releasing the new album feels like the accumulation of all of our work the last decade. It felt so nerve-wracking to release something so ambitious into the world, a record that could maybe feel a little out of place in today’s climate. To have it be as well received as it was truly touched us and has breathed new life into the band. Sacred Blasphemy Tour → This tour felt different to others we’d done in the past; it kinda felt like people were really ready to come back to a creeper show. These big headline affairs are always such a labour of love for us, and for that to be reciprocated in those huge rooms each night was surreal for us. This new era seems to have our fans the most excited yet, and performing with them each night was pure magic. Download Festival Secret Headline Set → Performing at Download festival is always a special privilege for any band, but to be asked to be the secret headliner of a whole stage was just surreal for us. We weren’t announced till the day itself, and part of us was worried if people would even show up! We need not have worried though, as not only was the tent overflowing, but it was one of the best shows of our career. We constantly feel so grateful and fortunate to be in this band, and on nights like this, it’s hard not to feel the most lucky in the world. Recording At Rockfield → Of all of the incredibly lucky things we’ve been able to do this last year, recording at Rockfield Studios with Tom Dalgety definitely sticks out. When we met Tom, it was like meeting a musical soulmate. We had so much in common with him and such admiration for his work, and he became such an integral part of the new album. So much so that we made sure that even the sticker on the front of the LP mentioned his name. He not only allowed us to push our boundaries musically, but he also opened doors for us to record at the legendary Rockfield Studio. To make a record as ambitious as the one we were making in the same studio that Queen recorded Bohemian Rhapsody and The Damned recorded The Black Album was surreal for us. There was so much history in that place that it felt like it bled into what we were doing, too. Performing with Vampire Dancers at Wembley Arena → Over the years, our aspirations have become grander and more over the top than ever. To bring the vampire dancers from our Cry To Heaven video to the HMA’s this year at Wembley Arena this year was so much fun. Creeper’s new era is a world of decadence and excess, so what could be more perfect than to bring that to life on stage? It was such a spectacle to have them on stage with us; I really hope we can do it again in the future!

19. Bleach Lab – Lost in a Rush of Emptiness

→ A tapestry of shoegaze nostalgia and indie rock introspection, offering a beautiful soundscape.

Bleach Lab capture an ethereal magic with their debut, delivering a sound that’s both nostalgic and distinctly their own. The album is a rich blend of ’90s shoegaze, dream pop, and indie rock, presenting a sonic identity that’s as unique as it is resonant. Tracks like opener ‘All Night’ envelop the listener in a dreamscape of bright guitars and breathy vocals, creating an intimately bittersweet experience that’s evocative and immersive​​.

While the album’s sound may be dreamy, the lyrical content delves into darker, more complex human experiences, addressing toxic relationships, isolation, and more personal struggles. The record’s expansive instrumentals, combined with the band’s musical synergy create a soundscape so vast it gives the sensation of floating, making ‘Lost In A Rush Of Emptiness’ an album that’s not just heard but felt deeply​​.

Key track: ‘Everything At Once’

18. Georgia – Euphoric

→ ‘Euphoric’ captures the sublime elevation of dance music into a realm of introspective splendour, marking her most personal and profound work to date.

Georgia’s musical evolution has always been tightly interwoven with the pulse of dance music. With ‘Euphoric’, she transcends to a space that intermingles the primal energy of her debut with the hedonistic heights of ‘Seeking Thrills’, bringing forth an album that touches on a more spiritual and introspective plane. Her collaboration with the likes of alt-pop visionary Rostam has allowed her to delve deeper into her artistry, presenting an album that’s both reflective and expansive​​.

This album stands as Georgia’s finest assembly of tracks, a testament to her growth as an artist during the reflective times of the pandemic. The album’s closing song, ‘So What’, is a vulnerable and evocative piece that signifies Georgia’s journey and her new-found openness. Introspective yet filled with wide-eyed wonder, ‘Euphoric’ is a dynamic record that encapsulates Georgia’s vivid musical vision and her ability to invoke a profound sense of euphoria​​.

Key track: ‘So What’

17. Romy – Mid Air

→ A triumphant elevation of dance music, infused with emotional depth and a distinctive voice.

Romy Madley Croft’s debut solo album is an exhilarating homage to the transformative power of dance music. ‘Mid Air’ is crafted as a physical and emotional experience, a masterclass in dance music that elevates feelings to a transcendent plane​​​​.

Working with dance music luminaries such as Stuart Price and Fred Again.., Romy distils deeply personal tales into songs that radiate with sharp, crystalline clarity. Tracks like the effervescent ‘Weightless’ and the anthemic ‘Enjoy Your Life’ serve not just as music, but as mantras for embracing the visceral nature of our desires and the beauty of living in the moment​​. The album’s closer, ‘She’s On My Mind’, encapsulates the full spectrum of love’s emotional journey, from the heights of joy to the depths of introspection, marking ‘Mid Air’ as a declaration of Romy’s artistic identity and her personal manifesto​​​​​​.

Key track: ‘She’s On My Mind’

16. Mahalia – IRL

→ A soulful chronicle of personal growth, steeped in empowerment and the multifaceted nature of love.

Mahalia’s sophomore studio album, ‘IRL’ is not just a collection of tracks but a voyage into the heart of contemporary R&B. A powerful continuation from her acclaimed ‘Love and Compromise’, it signifies a period of profound personal evolution and raw emotional honesty​​.

With ‘IRL’, Mahalia articulates the complexities of modern relationships, transforming her experiences into anthems that resonate with authenticity. The album title’s broadness reflects the artist’s intent to encapsulate the entire spectrum of real-life experiences, creating a universal soundtrack to the vicissitudes of the human condition​​.

From the defiant opener that asserts her unwavering presence to the sweet serenades of ‘November’, each song on ‘IRL’ feels like an intimate conversation with a friend. Tracks such as ‘In My Bag’ celebrate self-assertion, while ‘Cheat’ channels righteous indignation, both reflecting the album’s emotional spectrum. It’s a testament to Mahalia’s unwavering commitment to her craft and her ability to turn personal strife into a universal message of resilience.

Key track: ‘Terms and Conditions’

15. Inhaler – Cuts & Bruises

→ Inhaler sprint through the sophomore slump with a vigour that cements their status as indie-rock’s new torch-bearers.

Not content with resting on their laurels after a chart-topping debut, Inhaler delivered a follow-up that continues their breakneck rise. ‘Cuts & Bruises’ is a robust step forward that showcases the band’s evolution without losing sight of the sound that propelled them to stardom​​​​.

Building on the defiant spirit of their debut, ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’, Inhaler celebrate liberation and the raw energy of being onstage. The album is a testament to their relentless touring and the growth that comes from such a rigorous journey​​. Tracks like ‘Just To Keep You Satisfied’ and ‘Love Will Get You There’ are not just songs but declarations, anthems of the times, while ‘These Are The Days’ capture the zeitgeist. The record’s textural diversity is evident in tracks like ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’ and ‘Dublin In Ecstasy’, showcasing a band that can balance the intensity of rock with a nuanced exploration of the heart​​. It’s the sound of a band that’s not only embracing the rigours of the road but also using them as a forge for their artistry, proving that ‘Cuts & Bruises’ are not just marks of battle but also symbols of growth and endurance.

Key track: ‘Just To Keep You Satisfied’

14. Killer Mike – Michael

→ ‘MICHAEL’, Killer Mike’s introspective odyssey, marks a triumphant return to his solo roots, blending the rawness of Atlanta’s streets with the finesse of a seasoned hip-hop maestro.

Killer Mike’s sixth studio album, and his first in over a decade, is infused with the wisdom of his years and the hunger of his youth​​. An autobiographical work, it sees Mike delve into his formative years with a candour and vigour that’s both nostalgic and sharply relevant, as he describes it as his “come-home moment musically”​​.

From the outset with ‘Welcome To My Island’, the album pulses with the rhythms of Atlanta’s heart, marrying the city’s vibrancy with Mike’s piercing insights. ‘Motherless’, a heart-rending tribute to his family, showcases his versatility, while the inclusion of features like Young Thug and 2 Chainz on tracks such as ‘Run’ and ‘Spaceship’ exemplify the richness and dynamism of Atlanta’s hip-hop scene.

Nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album, ‘MICHAEL’ is not just a retrospective. It is a declaration, a statement of evolution and endurance from an artist stepping into a new era of recognition and influence​​.

Key track: Motherless’

13. Olivia Dean – Messy

→ A tapestry of soulful pop that celebrates the beautiful complexities of the human condition.

Olivia Dean’s first studio album ‘Messy’ is a vibrant journey through a spectrum of emotions, underscored by her luminous and soulful vocal prowess. It’s a record that eloquently navigates the ebb and flow of human experience, from the dizzying highs of new romance to the profound connections of friendship. With the lead single ‘Dive’ setting the tone for an album of both introspective ballads and exuberant anthems, Dean showcases a musical versatility that belies her newcomer status​​.

Every track on ‘Messy’ is a chapter in a story of self-discovery, with Dean’s voice serving as the guiding light through varied moods and styles. The album not only marks Olivia’s entry into the music world but also earned a distinguished place on the shortlist for the 2023 Mercury Prize, signalling a promising start to what could be a long and illustrious career​​.

A debut that stands out for its candid storytelling and emotional heft, it doesn’t just resonate with listeners; it sings to the soul and dances with the spirit, making it one of the best records of the year​​.

Key track: ‘Drive’

12. Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

→ An opulent journey through a richly woven tapestry of Lana’s signature atmospheric pop, challenging the depths of her artistry and the listener’s engagement.

Lana Del Rey is an artist who has defined a generation with her cinematic soundscape and baroque pop sensibilities. Her ninth studio effort, this sprawling 77-minute odyssey is both a continuation and a deepening of one of modern music’s most compelling enigmas​​​​.

Described as among her most revealing work yet, ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ stitches together the ethereal with the raw, the indulgent with the introspective, capturing the essence of an artist who operates in her own league.

Key track: ‘A&W’

11. Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

→ A pop masterpiece for 2023.

Chappell Roan’s debut album encapsulates a transformative journey through self-discovery and empowerment. Infused with her experiences, it embraces the tumult and ecstasy of young adulthood, queerness, and personal growth. Roan’s work is both an uproarious celebration and a thoughtful introspection, merging pop’s infectious energy with the raw honesty of alt-rock. It’s a record that enthralls with its unapologetic embrace of life’s messiness, all while her compelling vocals and introspective lyrics navigate through themes of love, identity, and self-acceptance.

You can read our Albums of 2023 interview with Chappell Roan here.

Key track: ‘Red Wine Supernova’

