Glastonbury’s Planet Pop is going global as SEVENTEEN bring K-pop to the Pyramid Stage

This Friday, the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival will vibrate with a sound it’s never heard before. SEVENTEEN – the thirteen-member juggernaut that’s been casually obliterating records – are set to become the first K-pop act to grace the festival’s most iconic platform, marking a significant milestone in both Glastonbury’s history and K-pop’s global ascension.

SEVENTEEN arrive at Glastonbury on the back of staggering success. Fresh off the success of their mini-album ‘Seventeenth Heaven’ – which, by the way, casually racked up 5.2 million pre-orders because apparently that’s just what they do – SEVENTEEN aren’t just dipping their toes into the Glastonbury waters, they’re diving in headfirst.

What sets SEVENTEEN apart in the crowded K-pop landscape is their hands-on approach to their craft. Led by their resident musical genius Woozi, all thirteen members contribute to the creative process, from their songwriting to the choreography.

The significance of their Glastonbury appearance isn’t lost on the group. SEVENTEEN’s leader, S.Coups, expressed to the BBC the weight of responsibility they feel: “We’ll keep coming back to that feeling and do our best to prepare, so that we can blow everybody away… Not just our fans, but every other member of the audience.”

That’s the thing about SEVENTEEN – they take this seriously, and that’s why they’re so bloody good at it.

This isn’t just a big moment for SEVENTEEN – it’s a watershed for K-pop as a whole. Following in the footsteps of BLACKPINK at BST Hyde Park and BTS at Wembley, SEVENTEEN are continuing K-pop’s British invasion.

For many attendees, this will be their introduction to K-pop in a live setting. Will SEVENTEEN’s synchronized dance moves inspire a mass outbreak of coordination among the usually chaotic crowd? Will the sight of thirteen impeccably styled young men cause a collective existential crisis among the indie kids? Let’s face it, they’ll probably smash it.

The group’s ambitions extend far beyond this single performance. As S.Coups told the BBC, “We’d like to reach fans in as many countries as possible, because we don’t really get to see them that often in person. I still believe that we have a long way to go and we want to become even more successful.”

Regardless of the outcome, SEVENTEEN’s Glastonbury debut marks a significant moment in the ongoing globalization of music. It’s a reminder that in the streaming age, genre boundaries and geographical distances mean less than ever before. A group from South Korea can become global superstars, and one of Britain’s most iconic music festivals can embrace a genre that, just a few years ago, might have seemed out of place on its stages.

As those first K-pop beats echo across the festival grounds, they’ll be ushering in a new era – not just for SEVENTEEN or for K-pop, but for music as a whole. It’s about the power of music to transcend boundaries, challenge perceptions, and bring people together. The world is watching, and SEVENTEEN are ready to show us all what the future of global pop music looks like.