L’objectif’s latest single ‘ITSA’ dives deep into the moral quandaries of youth

A year on from their last new material, L’OBJECTIF are back with a brand new track, ‘ITSA’. Read our latest Hype playlist cover feature now.

Words: Sam Taylor.

Photos: Ethan Porter.

L’objectif are back with their new single ‘ITSA’, a philosophical dive into moral dilemmas wrapped in a catchy, feel-good melody. It’s a significant leap for a band that spent their A-Level summers releasing their second EP, ‘We Aren’t Getting Out But Tonight We Might’, an acclaimed body of work that earned them both respect and a slew of new fans. The band’s frontman, Saul Kane, delves into the inspiration behind ‘ITSA’ and offers a sneak peek into what’s coming next for this ambitious quartet.

“We’re trying to expand and become more authentic to ourselves” Saul Kane

Casual as he might seem – he’s just been walking the dog – Kane exudes a cool confidence earned from a year of unprecedented experiences. “It’s been decent,” he says of 2023 so far. “I’d say the biggest moment was playing All Points East and Reading & Leeds in one weekend, which was pretty great. We also had a little trip to play in Switzerland, which I think was one of the coolest things we have done as a band.”

While their latest release might seem like a sudden drop, the evolution of ‘ITSA’ has been a thoughtful process. “It’s about moral dilemmas and free will,” Kane explains, adding that the song emerged during a practice session. “I just had the chords, and the chorus came about out of nowhere, so lyrically, I just followed the idea of ‘sin’.”

This understated simplicity is part of its allure. “We wanted this song to feel like a very direct statement as musically it isn’t too complex,” he explains. “It’s all about its delivery and character. Lyrically, it’s about our moral conscience, but also, I think I realised you can just say, ‘Yeah, come on, come on’ for an entire chorus if it works, rather than overcomplicating everything. We shot the video around Leeds as well as in our local pub, which felt fitting as most of the lyrics were written on drunken walks home from there…”

After a year’s hiatus from releasing new music, the anticipation surrounding ‘ITSA’ is palpable, both within the band and among their fans. “We were desperate for it to come out, so it feels great to have it out in the world and to see what happens to it,” Kane shares. But that’s not all. “We never stop trying to make something new and exciting; there are lots of files knocking around of ideas and demos, and we’re trying to expand and become more authentic to ourselves all the time.”

So, where does ‘ITSA’ fit into L’objectif’s future, yet-to-be-announced plans? Kane assures us that it’s a neat addition to their upcoming body of work. “It’s another attempt to showcase the ideas and concepts we have, but in a more thorough and concise way,” he says. And what about surprises? Kane teases, “The last track on the project. It’s my favourite thing we’ve done to date.”

When asked about the band’s first full-length album, Kane’s ambition comes through. “I always thought when we do make an album, it has to be far beyond anything we’ve done before, so that is a challenge we’ll have to take on,” he asserts.

With a sold-out homecoming show at Leeds’ Oporto on the horizon this September 22nd, the band’s journey seems to be coming full circle. Yet, for Kane and his mates, it’s just the beginning. “I think we were pretty excited about all the music we have been making for a while,” he concludes, “but we just weren’t sure when it would all come out. Hope it’s worth the wait.”

From tackling the moral maze to mastering the art of audience engagement, L’objectif seem poised for greater heights. A band that started with schoolboy dreams and hometown gigs is now charting a path to the upper reaches of indie’s top table. If ‘ITSA’ is any indication, they’re well on their way.■

L’objectif’s new single ‘ITSA’ is out now. Follow Dork’s Hype Spotify playlist here.