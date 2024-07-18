London newcomers Alien Chicks explore anxiety, crashing your car, estate agents and bad magazines (??!!!) on their debut EP, ‘Indulging The Mobs’ – give it a listen now

The band have a trio of London shows coming up over the next week.

Alien Chicks have released their new EP.

The London band’s first EP, ‘Indulging The Mobs’ is out today (Thursday, 18th July) via Hideous Mink Records and SO Recordings.

Detailing ‘Indulging The Mobs’, they explain: “Themes of anxiety, crashing your car, estate agents, bad magazines and people who are too big for their boots. ‘Indulging the mobs’ is a social commentary or expression of feelings towards anecdotes, but whatever it means to you is what it means to us.

“The EP floats through the mundane but explores the musing beneath the surface. We experience life as equal forces in opposite directions – one minute you’re face up, the next your face down. ‘Indulging the mobs’ reflects this through the drastic and dynamic navigation of the extremes of the motifs.

“The EP begins and ends in the same way, with the transitions between each song being sonically coherent, so that the whole EP could be played on loop forever as a cycle of chaos that you can’t break… and the curtains go up again…”

Check it out below.

Catch the band live at the following:

JULY
22 – The Shacklewell Arms, London*
23 – George Tavern, London
24 – Dash the Henge, London

AUGUST
2 – Rebellion Festival, Blackpool
4 – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire
10 – Windmill Brixton, London*
24 – Greenbelt Festival, Kettering

SEPTEMBER
1 – NL – Maastricht – Bruis Festival
7 – NL – Asten/Heusden – Misty Fields Festival

OCTOBER
5 – NL – Eindhoven – Come As You Are Festival
19 – IE – Dublin – Whelan’s
20 – UK – Bristol – Crofter’s Rights
21 – UK – Reading – Purple Turtle
25 – UK – Manchester – Lion’s Den
26 – UK – Ramsgate – Ramsgate Music Hall
29 – UK – St Alban’s – The Horn

NOVEMBER
1 – UK – Brighton – Hope and Ruin
16 – UK – Leeds – Live at Leeds Festival
21 – NL – Amsterdam – Cinetol
22 – NL – Rotterdam – V11
29 – UK – Norwich – Voodoo Daddy’s

*fundraisers for Medical Aid for Palestinians & Palestine Solidarity Campaign

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Lazy Day have revealed details of their debut album 'Open the Door'
Music News
Sports Team have announced their third album, 'Boys These Days'
Music News
Shelf Lives ponder having no idea what they're doing on their liberating new EP 'No Idea', out in October
READ MORE