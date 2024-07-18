London newcomers Alien Chicks explore anxiety, crashing your car, estate agents and bad magazines (??!!!) on their debut EP, ‘Indulging The Mobs’ – give it a listen now

Alien Chicks have released their new EP.

The London band’s first EP, ‘Indulging The Mobs’ is out today (Thursday, 18th July) via Hideous Mink Records and SO Recordings.

Detailing ‘Indulging The Mobs’, they explain: “Themes of anxiety, crashing your car, estate agents, bad magazines and people who are too big for their boots. ‘Indulging the mobs’ is a social commentary or expression of feelings towards anecdotes, but whatever it means to you is what it means to us.

“The EP floats through the mundane but explores the musing beneath the surface. We experience life as equal forces in opposite directions – one minute you’re face up, the next your face down. ‘Indulging the mobs’ reflects this through the drastic and dynamic navigation of the extremes of the motifs.

“The EP begins and ends in the same way, with the transitions between each song being sonically coherent, so that the whole EP could be played on loop forever as a cycle of chaos that you can’t break… and the curtains go up again…”

Check it out below.

Catch the band live at the following:

JULY

22 – The Shacklewell Arms, London*

23 – George Tavern, London

24 – Dash the Henge, London

AUGUST

2 – Rebellion Festival, Blackpool

4 – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire

10 – Windmill Brixton, London*

24 – Greenbelt Festival, Kettering

SEPTEMBER

1 – NL – Maastricht – Bruis Festival

7 – NL – Asten/Heusden – Misty Fields Festival

OCTOBER

5 – NL – Eindhoven – Come As You Are Festival

19 – IE – Dublin – Whelan’s

20 – UK – Bristol – Crofter’s Rights

21 – UK – Reading – Purple Turtle

25 – UK – Manchester – Lion’s Den

26 – UK – Ramsgate – Ramsgate Music Hall

29 – UK – St Alban’s – The Horn

NOVEMBER

1 – UK – Brighton – Hope and Ruin

16 – UK – Leeds – Live at Leeds Festival

21 – NL – Amsterdam – Cinetol

22 – NL – Rotterdam – V11

29 – UK – Norwich – Voodoo Daddy’s

*fundraisers for Medical Aid for Palestinians & Palestine Solidarity Campaign