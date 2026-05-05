Antony Szmierek has announced his second album ‘Decoding Birdsong’ with new single ‘Chalk’
The album is about choosing to believe in something, he says.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The album is about choosing to believe in something, he says.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
A UK headline run has also been confirmed for the autumn, taking in London's O2 Forum Kentish Town and Manchester Academy.
The dates in full read:
MAY
7 Schubas, Chicago, US
9 Baby's All Right, Brooklyn, US
15 The Echo, Los Angeles, US
16 Brick & Mortar Music Hall, San Francisco, US
27 TRIX, Antwerp, Belgium
28 Rotondes, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
29 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
30 Dauwpop Festival, Hellendoorn, Netherlands
JULY
4 Westival, Tenby, UK
10 Castlefield Bowl (w/ The Streets), Manchester, UK
11 Castlefield Bowl (w/ The Streets), Manchester, UK
24 Kirkstall Abbey (w/ The Streets), Leeds, UK
AUGUST
13 Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary
15 Boomtown Festival, UK
21 Rock N Roll Circus (w/ The Streets), Norwich, UK
28 Big Feastival, UK
OCTOBER
8 O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK
9 The Level, Nottingham, UK
11 Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
12 O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford, UK
14 CHALK, Brighton, UK
15 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
16 O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth, UK
17 O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
20 Queen Margaret Union (QMU), Glasgow, UK
21 Newcastle University, Newcastle, UK
23 Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK
28 The Button Factory, Dublin, IE
NOVEMBER
21 Manchester Apollo (w/ John Cooper Clarke), Manchester, UK
The single arrives via Play It Again Sam after a year-long break.
The brother-led four-piece add three consecutive London headline nights in July.
The clip captures the day of the band's debut at Baby's All Right.