Aurora has announced her fourth studio album and a European headline tour

Aurora has announced her fourth studio album, ‘What Happened To The Heart?’.
Billed as her “most personal and cathartic album”, the full-length is set for release on 7th June via Decca Records/Glassnote/Petroleum, preceded by new single ‘Some Type Of Skin’ and accompanied by a tour that includes a night at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
The details are:
SEPTEMBER
18 Alcatraz, Milan, Italy
20 Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
21 Sportovní hala Fortuna, Prague, Czechia
23 Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland
24 COS Torwar, Warsaw, Poland
25 UFO, Berlin, Germany
27 Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
28 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
30 L’Olympia, Paris, France
OCTOBER
2 Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
4 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK