Aurora has announced her fourth studio album and a European headline tour

Aurora has announced her fourth studio album, ‘What Happened To The Heart?’.

Billed as her “most personal and cathartic album”, the full-length is set for release on 7th June via Decca Records/Glassnote/Petroleum, preceded by new single ‘Some Type Of Skin’ and accompanied by a tour that includes a night at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The details are:

SEPTEMBER

18 Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

20 Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

21 Sportovní hala Fortuna, Prague, Czechia

23 Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

24 COS Torwar, Warsaw, Poland

25 UFO, Berlin, Germany

27 Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

28 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

30 L’Olympia, Paris, France

OCTOBER

2 Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

4 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK