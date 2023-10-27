bar italia have released a new single, ‘worlds greatest emoter’

The band released their last album 'Tracey Denim' just a few months ago, but they've another for November.
Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

bar italia have released a new single, ‘worlds greatest emoter’.

It’s a cut from the follow-up to ‘Tracey Denim’, the buzzy London three-piece’s latest full-length which arrived in May via Matador, with ‘The Twits’ set for release on 3rd November.

The band also have a UK and European tour on the cards, including a headline date at London’s Village Underground on 7th November.

Check out their new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER
31 Manchester, UK – YES – SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER
1 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
2 Brighton, UK – Mutations Festival
3 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
4 Glasgow, UK – Room 2
5 Nottingham, UK – Rough Trade
6 London, UK – Rough Trade East – SOLD OUT
7 London, UK – Village Underground – SOLD OUT

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
The Gaslight Anthem are celebrating their album release with a new video for 'Spider Bites'
Music News
Hannah Grae has released a Halloweeny new Blondie-inspired track, 'Who Dunnit?'
Music News
Dead Pony have dropped a ballad about lost love, new single 'About Love'
READ MORE