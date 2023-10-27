bar italia have released a new single, ‘worlds greatest emoter’.
It’s a cut from the follow-up to ‘Tracey Denim’, the buzzy London three-piece’s latest full-length which arrived in May via Matador, with ‘The Twits’ set for release on 3rd November.
The band also have a UK and European tour on the cards, including a headline date at London’s Village Underground on 7th November.
Check out their new single below, and catch the band live at the following:
OCTOBER
31 Manchester, UK – YES – SOLD OUT
NOVEMBER
1 Bristol, UK – The Fleece
2 Brighton, UK – Mutations Festival
3 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
4 Glasgow, UK – Room 2
5 Nottingham, UK – Rough Trade
6 London, UK – Rough Trade East – SOLD OUT
7 London, UK – Village Underground – SOLD OUT