bar italia have released a new single, ‘worlds greatest emoter’.

It’s a cut from the follow-up to ‘Tracey Denim’, the buzzy London three-piece’s latest full-length which arrived in May via Matador, with ‘The Twits’ set for release on 3rd November.

The band also have a UK and European tour on the cards, including a headline date at London’s Village Underground on 7th November.

Check out their new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER

31 Manchester, UK – YES – SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER

1 Bristol, UK – The Fleece

2 Brighton, UK – Mutations Festival

3 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

4 Glasgow, UK – Room 2

5 Nottingham, UK – Rough Trade

6 London, UK – Rough Trade East – SOLD OUT

7 London, UK – Village Underground – SOLD OUT