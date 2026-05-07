BitterSweet Festival has confirmed Sophia Stel, Bricknasty and more ahead of its second edition
Sophia Stel joins main stage as Next Stage line-up is completed for Poznań event.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Sophia Stel joins main stage as Next Stage line-up is completed for Poznań event.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The singer-songwriter will appear as musical guest on Saturday Night Live UK this weekend.
Magdalena Bay, Rico Nasty and Annie DiRusso are confirmed as support across the run.
Cameron Picton's post-black midi group share Japan-shot clip and reveal venue upgrades.