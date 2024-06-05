Bring Me The Horizon have released a cinematic new video for ‘Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd’

Bring Me The Horizon have released a new single, ‘Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd‘.

The track taken from the band’s new album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’, which has just come out after lengthy delays via Sony/RCA. The full-length also features ‘DArkSide’, ‘LosT’, ‘AmEN!’, ‘DiE4u’ and ‘sTraNgeRs’.

Oli Sykes says of the accompanying video: “Statues dives deeper into the world of post human. The video continues the exploration of what it means to be human in an age where technology can alter our very nature and gives keen eyed fans more lore to dive into and discuss on their quest for uncovering the full post human lore.”

Check it out below.