Cloud Cult are previewing their upcoming album ‘Alchemy Creek’ with a new single, ‘The Universe Woke Up As You’

Cloud Cult are set to release their new album ‘Alchemy Creek’ on 8 August via Earthology Records. After previewing it with recent single ‘I Am a Force Field’, they’re now giving us another look with ‘The Universe Woke Up As You’, a rousing chamber pop track accompanied by a video directed by Chad Amour..

‘Alchemy Creek’ was written, recorded, and produced by frontman Craig Minowa in a cabin in the Wisconsin woods, following a divorce. Minowa explains the personal nature of the album, saying, “While the world around me felt wildly out of my control, I needed music that could remind me that the one thing I do have control of is my perspective, which, in turn, gives me back control of my world.”

He further elaborates on the album’s concept, stating, “All of the songs on the record are connected together to present one nonstop story, and I want the listener to feel like they are sitting there by the creek watching the whole album unfold. Providing a sense of place in this album was paramount.”

The band are set to embark on a tour later this summer, including a performance at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on 29 August.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

9 People Fest, Yuba, WI

28 The Sinclair, Boston, MA

29 Le Poisson Rouge, New York, NY

30 World Café Live, Philadelphia, PA

31 Summer Entertainment Series, Fairfax, VA

SEPTEMBER

12 Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

13 Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR

27 Palace Theater, St. Paul, MN

28 Palace Theater, St. Paul, MN