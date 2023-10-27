Dead Pony have dropped a ballad about lost love, new single ‘About Love’

Dead Pony have dropped a new single.

‘About Love’ follows their recent drop ‘Cobra’, as well as a summer packed with tour dates, including a support run with CHVRCHES, and appearances at 2000trees, Truck, Y Not and more, plus a September headline tour and a support slot with Funeral For A Friend.

Singer Anna Shields says: “About Love is a ballad of lost love. It’s a story of admiring someone and coming to the realisation that they aren’t the person who you thought they were. It’s frantically trying to piece together broken fragments of yourself and of them, to try and mend what is now lost. Sometimes trust can be fixed but other times it is broken for good. About Love tells the tale of growing up in love and the complications that arise when one of you changes.”

Check out the new single below.