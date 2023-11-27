Disclosure have shared a new rework, ‘Higher Than Ever Before (Barry Can’t Swim Remix)’

The duo's latest full-length arrived over the summer.

Disclosure have shared a new rework, ‘Higher Than Ever Before (Barry Can’t Swim Remix)’.

It’s the penultimate remix from their nine-part series for new album ‘Alchemy’, which also features new versions from DJ Boring, Tommy Villiers, Duskus, Leo Pol, ATRIP and yune pinku, plus Narciss due next week.

The project’s full tracklisting reads:

Looking For Love (salute Remix)
Simply Won’t Do (DJ Boring Remix)
Looking For Love (Tommy Villiers Remix)
Looking For Love (Duskus Remix)
We Were In Love (Leo Pol Remix)
Higher Than Ever Before (ATRIP Remix)
Higher Than Ever Before (yune pinku Remix)
Higher Than Ever Before (Barry Can’t Swim Remix)
Higher Than Ever Before (Narciss Remix)

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Taking Back Sunday have booked a short UK tour for March 2024
Music News
Georgia is the special guest on tonight's edition of Down With Boring
Features
Jenna McDougall's Heavenshe is no side-project: "This is me now"
READ MORE