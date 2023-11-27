Disclosure have shared a new rework, ‘Higher Than Ever Before (Barry Can’t Swim Remix)’.

It’s the penultimate remix from their nine-part series for new album ‘Alchemy’, which also features new versions from DJ Boring, Tommy Villiers, Duskus, Leo Pol, ATRIP and yune pinku, plus Narciss due next week.

The project’s full tracklisting reads:

Looking For Love (salute Remix)

Simply Won’t Do (DJ Boring Remix)

Looking For Love (Tommy Villiers Remix)

Looking For Love (Duskus Remix)

We Were In Love (Leo Pol Remix)

Higher Than Ever Before (ATRIP Remix)

Higher Than Ever Before (yune pinku Remix)

Higher Than Ever Before (Barry Can’t Swim Remix)

Higher Than Ever Before (Narciss Remix)

Check it out below.