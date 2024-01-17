The new issue of Dork, featuring Yard Act, Crawlers, Courting and more, is out now

In this month’s new edition of Dork, out today (17th January), we’re getting Really Quite Excited about some of the big records set to arrive over the next twelve months, led off by three of the best new albums set to land in the first few months of 2024.

Yard Act leap out of their northern paradise and back into our hearts with their brilliant second album, ‘Where’s My Utopia?’. Building on the foundations laid by their acclaimed debut, they venture into new realms, proving they’re no one trick ponies.

In the world of debutants, Crawlers stand tall. Their first album, ‘The Mess We Seem To Make’, is a raw and compelling journey through the labyrinth of self-discovery and empowerment. It’s a testament to the transformative power of music, and a bold statement of arrival on the global stage.

Courting, ever the mavericks, dazzle us with ‘New Last Name’. Not just a collection of tracks, but a tapestry of creativity, it weaves together a narrative that challenges the conventional boundaries of the album. All three long-time Dork faves feature on our covers this month for the first time.

Elsewhere, the enigmatic MGMT return with ‘Loss of Life’, a title that belies the optimistic pulse throbbing at the core of this album. Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser continue to evolve, embracing a message of hope and open-mindedness, proving that their journey is as unpredictable as it is fascinating. We’re also checking out new records from Bodega, While She Sleeps and Another Sky, plus profiling loads of big hopefuls for the year ahead.

But that’s not all. This issue is bursting at the seams with interviews with the likes of Tate McRae, Sleater-Kinney, Sprints, L Devine, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, and Marika Hackman. In Hype, we’re introducing you to hot new talent Junodream and ratbag, and asking some daft back page questions to The Vaccines.

We also dive deep into the freshest albums from The Last Dinner Party, The Smile, and Folly Group, among others. And for those who live for the thrill of live music, our reports from Chappell Roan, Ashnikko, Wargasm, and more will set you right.

