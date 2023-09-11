Louder now: Dork and Upset are joining forces

Hello, Dear Reader.

Whether you’re a regular with Dork, Upset or both, it’s a time of big changes. Exciting ones, too.

For seven years now, the shared editorial team behind both Dork and Upset have been putting together two magazines every month.

Founded in 2015, Upset has spent eight years delivering the best in heavy music via it’s small but perfectly formed print edition. Over that time it has welcomed the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot, blink-182, Deftones, Smashing Pumpkins, Biffy Clyro, Yungblud, Linkin Park, Fall Out Boy, PVRIS, Waterparks, Panic! At The Disco and loads, loads more to its cover.

For now, that monthly print edition is going on hiatus – but it’s not the end for Upset. Far from it.

Starting today (Monday 11th September 2023), Upset is a part of Dork.

Further broadening the editorial offering of Dork, Upset will be a visible and vibrant voice under its new umbrella. We believe that modern music isn’t confined by genre boundaries, and so a modern music magazine shouldn’t be either. Dork has evolved into a title that celebrates exciting artists from across a wide, diverse spectrum of styles and sounds. By fully integrating the best of Upset into the Dork brand, we aim to enhance that coverage, and bring more great music to the biggest audience possible.

That’s why you’ll now find a dedicated Upset section within Dork, highlighting the best of the rock, punk and heavier music we cover. Under that banner, we’ll be publishing regular digital cover features and a dedicated associated playlist. Alongside this flagship content, there’ll be more interviews, reviews and news stories focusing on key Upset acts, both in print and online. We’re also gradually transferring Upset’s back catalogue of features, interviews and more into the Dork archive, letting new readers skip back and learn where it all began.

By making this move, we can spend more time doing what we do best – shout about the music that we love, and introduce you to a wider range of artists, in an environment where music discovery is more vibrant and limitless than ever before.

We start off with our first Upset digital cover, with one of the bands that started it all, Creeper. Appearing in the very first issue of Upset, they felt the perfect choice to prove that while plenty is changing, the noise is only getting louder. You can read it here.

Upset print subscribers will be contacted about their remaining issues. Please check your email for more information. You can subscribe to Dork’s print edition here, or find Dork+ options for digital or digital + print subscriptions here.

We’ll have more exciting developments for Upset and Dork in the coming months, but for now, dive in. From here on in, there are no borders.