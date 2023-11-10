Dove Cameron has released a new heartbreak ballad, ‘Sand’

Dove Cameron has released a new single from her debut album.

‘Sand’ follows on from recent drop ‘Lethal Woman’, and is an early teaser from her full-length ‘Alchemical: Volume 1’, set for release on 1st December via Disruptor Records/Columbia Records.

“‘Sand’ is about a person who I loved very much, and who I thought I was going to spend my life with,” she shares. “It’s about the experience of having that seemingly perfect relationship end so suddenly and without warning, the feeling of shock and overnight disintegration of the future you built together, realizing no matter how much I gave of myself, I still had so little of him in the end, and the feeling of being unable to get back even the smallest pieces of myself that I had given away.

“I hope when you hear this song, it helps you learn to trust your instincts when you fall for someone, and hold out for the one where the more you give, the more they give. Don’t be afraid to lose the ones who can’t possibly see you, not because you aren’t incredible, but because they never could in the first place.”

Of the album, she adds: “Alchemical: Volume 1 is a report from the void of my own personal experience with love, sex, loss, trauma, darkness and eventually transformation and healing. I hope you hear yourself and we can meet in these moments in time together.”

Check out the new single below.