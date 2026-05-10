"'What’s the Point!' captured the anger I felt in my grief. I felt so unprepared for these feelings and so upset that nobody told me it would feel like this."

has shared new singlethe latest preview of her forthcoming EP,The five-track collection is due for release on 12th June via Atlantic Records and Nice Life Recording Company, following Emei’s recent signing to the label partnership headed up by producer Ricky Reed.Co-written by Justin Tranter and produced by Reed, 'What’s The Point!' sees the Chinese-American singer-songwriter reflecting on grief and loss."I’m usually a very cheery person, but after losing my grandma last year, it felt like this blanket of darkness fell on me and I couldn’t see a way out," Emei explains.Emei recently announced intimate headline shows in New York and Los Angeles ahead of an 18-date North American tour later this year.