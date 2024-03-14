FLO have fun in their new video for ‘Walk Like This’

FLO have shared a video for their brand new single, ‘Walk Like This’.

The track follows on from last year’s ‘3 Of Us’ EP, which featured the title-track, ‘Control Freak’, ‘Change’, and bonus track ‘Suite Life (Familiar)’ Feat. Bellah.

The trio explain of the Sahra Zadat-directed clip: “The Walk Like This music video reflects us as three powerful women celebrating our relationships and having fun together which is what it’s all about! It’s a lot of fun, directed by women, created by women and we hope it’s loved by everyone!”

They add: “We made ‘Walk Like This’ with our frequent and loved collaborators MNEK, Kabba, Relyt, Talay Riley and Ashton Sellars. It was the end of 2023 and we wanted to create something sexy, still fun and upbeat and for the certified lover girl in us all. It’s okay to admit a man’s doing well from time to time! We hope it makes you feel confident, a bit naughty and adds that extra sway to your walk. It’s full of energy, good vibes and we love it!”

