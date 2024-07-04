Good Neighbours have released a new feel-good anthem, ‘Daisies’

Good Neighbours have released their latest single ‘Daisies’. The track, which premiered as Jack Saunders’ Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1, follows the band’s viral hit ‘Home’ and the equally upbeat ‘Keep It Up’.

‘Daisies’ is the third single from the duo, who have been rapidly gaining attention since ‘Home’ became a streaming sensation, accumulating 270 million streams globally.

Scott and Oli, the duo behind Good Neighbours, describe their sound as a coming-of-age experience. “That’s what the sound is, to us: a coming of age, you know, that main character feeling,” they explain. Discussing ‘Daisies’, the band said, “‘Daisies’ is a low self-esteem anthem. Sometimes when you hate the way you feel in your own skin, it’s easier to try to see yourself how other people do, and we thought that was a sick idea. Someone making us fall back in love with ourselves.”

As they prepare for their first major festival season, including appearances at Latitude, Boardmasters, All Points East, and Reading and Leeds, you can check out ‘Daisies’ below.

Their upcoming dates in full read:

JULY

4 Soho House Festival, London, UK

7 Montreux Jazz Festival, Montreux, Switzerland

13 BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain

16 Metastadt Open Air, Vienna, Austria

27 Latitude Festival, Southwold, UK

AUGUST

9 Boardmasters, Cornwall, UK

12 Winterthurer Musikfestwochen, Switzerland

16 Electric Picnic, Dublin, Ireland

18 All Points East, London, UK

23 Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK

25 Reading Festival, Reading, UK

SEPTEMBER

20 Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg, Germany

OCTOBER

5 Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester, UK