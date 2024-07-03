Happy Accidents are back with a new album, and some super sneaky fan treats

London indie-punk duo Happy Accidents are back with a new album.

‘Edit Undo’ is set for release on 27th September via Alcopop! Records, teased by early single ‘Infinite Possibilities’. The band will also play their first live show in 5 years on 3rd September at Paper Dress Vintage, London.

Guitarist/vocalist Rich Mandell says of the track: “This song is about how our brains play tricks on us, and how easy it is to feel boxed in despite an open road ahead. There are infinite ways to interpret the events that happen to us, and maybe only through endless trial and error will we really figure out what’s going on up there.”

Alongside the album, the band will be launching a hidden artist profile on streaming platforms which fans can only access by pre-ordering the record, or searching for the hidden page. There, they will find treats such as alternate song versions, and the album a month early.

“This isn’t a backlash against streaming or anything like that,” says label boss Jack Clothier of the idea. “It’s an experiment by two established DIY artists who have already toured the world, played every festival going, signed to indies, signed to major global management, and tried playing the game vs. not playing the game, to actually see if they can switch things up and continue to sustainably make their art for years to come.”

The band add: “It’s partly about looking at ways to challenge the ‘flash in the pan’ nature of releasing music nowadays. It feels like with digital distribution, many small scale releases are here today gone tomorrow, and everyone immediately moves on. This is sort of an experiment in digital liner notes, trying to do something interesting within the streaming space without losing the convenience of how we all listen to music in 2024.”

Check out the new single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: