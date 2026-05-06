A rare orchestral show from Harry Styles
will headline this year's Meltdown
festival, with seats handed out via a charity prize draw benefitting the Southbank Centre
.
Taking place at the Royal Festival Hall
on 16th June, the gig pairs Styles with Grammy-winning conductor and composer Jules Buckley
, whose orchestra will perform new arrangements of material from across the singer's catalogue. The fundraiser coincides with the multi-arts centre's 75th anniversary, with money raised channelled into its programmes for artists, young people and communities throughout the UK.
Entry to the draw, which opens today, is restricted to residents of the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and Isle of Man aged 18 or over. A total of 1,900 seats – 950 pairs – have been set aside, with applicants able to buy one, two or three entries priced at £20, £40 or £60 respectively. Each entry is for a pair of tickets, and no entrant can win more than one pair. The cut-off for online entries is 12 noon on 15th May, with postal applications accepted until 6pm on 19th May. Successful entrants will be contacted by 2nd June.Visit southbankcentre.co.uk/harry-styles-prize-draw for more information.
Speaking about the collaboration, curator Harry Styles said: "Coming Up Roses was my first time working with Jules, he's now helping us with the string arrangements for the Together, Together tour. He's incredibly talented, and is such a generous collaborator. He's become someone I love working with. It was obvious as soon as Southbank asked me to curate Meltdown, it was the perfect opportunity to do something really beautiful with him."
Styles becomes Meltdown's 31st curator, following in the footsteps of Little Simz, Chaka Khan, Grace Jones, David Byrne, Yoko Ono, Nile Rodgers, M.I.A., David Bowie and Patti Smith. The festival runs from 11th to 21st June.