Dork’s Home & Away rides again in Manchester and London with VLURE and Frozemode

After the roaring success of last year’s inaugural event, Dork’s Night Out is once again hitting the road with Home & Away this September, bringing a double dose of electrifying performances to Manchester and London. Brace yourselves for two nights of unparalleled energy, raw talent, and the kind of atmosphere that’ll have you buzzing for weeks.

Kicking off at Manchester’s iconic Deaf Institute on Wednesday 4th September before heading to London’s Colours Hoxton on Thursday 5th September, this year’s lineup promises an unforgettable experience.

Headlining both nights and ready to set stages ablaze are Glasgow’s own VLURE. Fresh from conquering the Dork’s Night Out stage at Truck Festival, the pill punk quintet are riding high on a wave of acclaim. Their recent EP ‘Heaven Sent’ is a calling card for their genre-bending prowess, and live, they’ve already built a reputation as one of the very, very best around.

Joining them are the fast-rising Frozemode, who are gearing up for the release of their mixtape ‘DEMODE 2’ on 23rd August. The London-based alt-rap-etc-genre-is-so-over-isn’t-it-question-mark trio – I.V.GATLIN, Cho-Hollo, and Lisong – are on a roll that’s seeing them kick up quite the buzz. Their ever-evolving sound is a testament to the evolving landscape of British music, blending gritty lyricism with climatic production that’ll have you questioning everything you thought you knew.

This year’s Home & Away builds on the momentum of last year’s event, which saw HotWax and The Rills deliver unforgettable performances. With VLURE and Frozemode at the helm, 2024’s edition promises to be just as electric.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £12.50 plus booking fee. Grab them below and don’t miss out on what’s set to be two nights of unmissable live music.

Manchester, Deaf Institute – 4th September 2024 – Get tickets here

London, Colours Hoxton – 5th September 2024 – Get tickets here