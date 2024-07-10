Los Angeles collective julie have announced their debut album, ‘my anti-aircraft friend’

Los Angeles band and art collective julie have announced their debut album.

‘my anti-aircraft friend’ is set for release on 13th September via Atlantic Records. Alongside the announcement, the trio have shared a new single, ‘clairbourne practice’, accompanied by a shadowy music video directed by Lizzie Klien and julie themselves.

The band describe the track as a representation of conflicting voices, saying, “It’s two voices conflicting and crashing with each other, unable to understand each other. The way the vocals are layered on top of each other in this song is maybe the most androgynous on the album. But it’s two people saying the same thing and still not hearing each other. We definitely wanted the loud and quiet parts to be polar opposites. Sweet, then destructive, and coming back and repeating the cycle.”

Check out the new single below.